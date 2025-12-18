TMW 2025: Powered Up And Performing Perfectly

During its second year as part of Accenture Song, TMW has now transitioned and is powering up its service offering and quickly reaping the rewards.

Utilising the full breadth of Accenture’s technology and AI capabilities, the agency has been strengthening its service capabilities under the guide of CEO Chris Mellish and Accenture Song MD, Tim Bonnet.

As a result of its ongoing accelerated growth, the business made around 20 promotions at the start at the year including naming Steve Garside as chief growth officer; Karen Morris as chief client officer, and Phil Rhodes as executive creative director.

“Talent has always been both our calling card as an agency, and the fuel for our success. Brilliant people produce brilliant work and inspire our clients to trust us with more. Our success has been driven by nurturing talent, embracing fresh ideas and creating an environment where everyone can bring their full selves to work,” explained managing director, Emma Norman.

Meanwhile, behavioural science division Human Understanding Labs (HUL), led by director Simon Collister, continued to bring human-centric insights to the forefront of marketing strategies, while using its own blend of research, neuroscience, and technology. It operates with a community of more than 120 neuroscientists, behavioural experts, data scientists, social listening analysts, and technologists, helping it to research, design and deliver solutions for clients.