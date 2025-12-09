What A Victorian Bathhouse In My Backyard Reveals About the Future of Brand Building

My neighbourhood WhatsApp group is permanently on mute. The endless chat about lost deliveries and misused recycling bins isn’t worth the hourly interruption. Yet, it was there I discovered that skateboarding brand, Palace, were moving in next door.

It wasn’t immediately obvious what the trend-setting streetwear brand were thinking when they moved to Elephant and Castle. And it certainly wasn’t clear what they were planning to do with the late-19th century former public baths that they were moving into.

Maybe the cue to their ambitions could be found buried in today’s internet culture. Founded in 2009 out of London’s skate scene, Palace has always appreciated the power of community. For years that’s been evident in their mastery of the internet’s hype culture. In many ways, they’ve written the playbook when it comes to attention-grabbing collaborations. Carefully curating a string of hit capsule collections with brands as diverse as Ralph Lauren, Stella Artois and even Elton John. Each drop setting the internet on fire, selling out in minutes online and inspiring an enthusiastic army of teenagers to queue outside their stores, eager to be the first people seen in the latest collection.

Yet the internet isn’t what it used to be. Even before the proliferation of Gen AI, we were drowning in algorithmic engagement bait. Now that anyone can generate endless amounts of mindless content at little-to-no cost, we’re reaching new heights of inauthenticity and toxicity. So rather than chasing digital reach and engagement in an increasingly dubious world of infinite content, Palace have chosen to do the opposite – they’ve built something real. Something that can’t be faked.