Jim Thornton: A Life In Advertising

40 years in advertising.

40 years of working for the biggest advertising brands and outlasting at least five of them.

And 40 years of working for the biggest brands that advertise.

40 years of constantly trying to do something different, something entertaining, something interesting.

40 years of outstanding success, catastrophic failure, spectacularly landing on my feet, humiliatingly and publicly falling over.

But 40 years later, like Elton, I’m still standing, only about two feet taller than Elton, and with all my own hair.

It started at JWT back in the last century. July 23 1986 to be precise. Sitting in an office with a typewriter, a landline, a layout pad and magic markers.

No desktop, laptop, email, photoshop, no mobile phone. (And nor would there be for at least another 12-15 years.) The only media available were Cinema, TV, Radio, Press, and Outdoor.

We’d have six weeks to work on a single press ad. Which meant about five weeks of messing around followed by a week of actual work.

Reference materials were books, VHS tapes, cassettes. And at JWT, a reference library full of folders containing pictures painstakingly cut out of magazines and newspapers and filed by the resident librarian.

My art director would draw up the visual, and I’d write my copy according to the space the typographer allowed me on the layout. I’d type up scripts with Vision on the left hand side, and Audio on the right.

Whilst there, I launched Persil Washing Up Liquid for Unilever by hanging plates on a washing line, and the first ever game of Fantasy Football for The Daily Telegraph and won awards for The Observer.

At GGT – still in an office with a typewriter, a landline, a layout pad and magic markers, I became a CD working into Robert Saville and Jay Pond Jones. And persuaded all The Fast Show characters to appear in a campaign for Holsten Pils.