Allwyn's Powerball Asks 'What Would You Do?' In UK Debut
Nationwide campaign from VCCP brings the transformational possibilities of Powerball to life through TV and OOH takeovers, creator partnerships, and immersive social activations
17 July 2026
Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, today launches a major integrated marketing campaign to support the UK arrival of the world’s biggest rolling jackpot game, Powerball – one of the most significant game launches in The National Lottery's history.
Developed by creative agency VCCP and supported by Studio 59, Allwyn's in-house creative and content studio, with media strategy and buying led by Hearts & Science, the 360-degree campaign is designed to drive nationwide awareness of and excitement for Powerball. It introduces UK players to the transformational possibilities of Powerball wins through a bold creative platform centred on a simple yet powerful question: "What Would You Do With Powerball Money?"
The multi-channel campaign spans TV, cinema, social media, creator partnerships, retail, experiential activations and a large-scale national out-of-home programme, designed to make Powerball one of the most talked-about launches of the summer.
The campaign will reach audiences through major broadcast, streaming and digital platforms, including ITV, Channel 4, Sky, ITVX, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Spotify, complemented by a significant outdoor presence across rail networks, roadside sites, the London Underground and shopping destinations nationwide.
To mark the launch, Allwyn will debut its new ‘Powerball: What Would You Do?’ film with a premium 30-second television spot during the FIFA World Cup Final on 19 July, one of the most-watched sporting moments of the summer. The campaign will then continue across TV, VOD and online video, delivering maximum reach and impact throughout the launch period.
Cinema will also play a major role in the campaign, with Powerball securing exclusive placement across cinemas during the opening weekend of The Odyssey (17 July), anticipated to be one of the year's biggest film releases.
Extending the campaign into the digital space, Snap Stars (Snapchat influencers) will ask their followers, "What Would You Do?" and use Snapchat's Imagine Lens, which leverages generative AI technology, to bring their answers to life. This will help users visualise how a life-changing win could transform their lives, communities, ambitions and dreams.
In partnership with Coolr, Allwyn will also be bringing ‘What Would You Do with Powerball Money’ to life through influencer activity. The creators will visualise the life-changing wins through niches of comedy, cooking, art, community, and more. They will get their audiences thinking about how they would make a difference whilst creating excitement around Powerball and generating cultural relevance. Confirmed creators include Sketched by Siena (557.4k IG/TikTok), Harriet Rose (140.8k IG/TikTok) and Lagom Chef (1.5m IG/TikTok).
Additional activity includes a nationwide OOH presence featuring 43 of the UK's largest advertising sites, including The Cromination and the Liverpool and Edinburgh Media Walls.
Steve Parkinson, Marketing Director at Allwyn, said: "Powerball represents an immensely exciting moment for The National Lottery and gives us an opportunity to introduce UK players to a game known globally for creating extraordinary prizes and unforgettable winners.
"With this campaign, we wanted to bring the transformational nature of Powerball to life in a way that feels relevant, culturally engaging and impossible to ignore. Whether that's through landmark outdoor advertising, creator-led content, our innovative Snapchat activation or partnerships that place Powerball at the centre of social conversation, everything has been designed to get people thinking about one simple question: 'What Would You Do?'"
Darren Bailes, Global Chief Creative Officer at VCCP, added: “Powerball jackpots are on a different scale to anything we have ever seen. This is not 'fancy holiday, new car or bigger house money. It's sooooooo much bigger. A Powerball win is truly transformational-not just for the winner but maybe for their community, their town, maybe even the whole country. Our work poses the question 'What Would You Do With Powerball Money?'
“We are encouraging the country to think bigger, past the usual stuff and into the realms of 'Oh yeah, I really could make almost anything happen'. This is going to be a conversation with the country about their wildest dreams...some for good wholesome reasons, some for pure silliness, and some just for the sheer hell of it. Our AV, directed by Glenn Kitson, brings people's answers to life in beautiful, fantastical CGI and collages that feel unlike anything in the category.”
Simon Carr, Chief Strategy Officer , Hearts & Science concluded: “A transformational game requires a transformational media strategy. We therefore couldn't approach Powerball with a conventional playbook – the scale and ambition of “What Would You Do With Powerball Money?” meant we had to challenge every assumption about where and how this story gets told. From the World Cup Final to The Odyssey to AI-powered creator content, every media decision was built around how we put players, not the product, at the heart of the campaign.”
CREDITS: ‘Powerball: What Would You Do?’
Client: Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery
Managing Director, Digital: Richard Dawkins
Marketing Director: Steve Parkinson
Media Director: Ben Brown
Brand Director: Anna McInally
Head of Product Marketing, Jackpot Games: Ana Trompeta Garcia
Senior Marketing Manager: Heather Turner
Media Strategy Lead: Mark Edmunds
Advertising Agency: VCCP
Global Chief Creative Officer: Darren Bailes
Creative Director: Liam Wilson
Creative Team: Sarah Lisgo & Agatha O’Neill
Managing Director: Hannah Fitz-Gerald
Business Director: Piers Raffo
Senior Account Manager: Jasmine Khaliq
Account Executive: Miles Seymour
Group Planning Director: Joe Miller
Planning Director: Thom Pickering
Girl&Bear
Integrated Project Director: Romana Kit
Senior Integrated Creative Producer: Jonny Powell
Senior TV Producer: Ed Mueller
Senior Post-Producer: Heather Mooney
Executive Art Producer: Ellen Webb
Film & Content Producer: TJ Sulaiman
Design Director: Clary Vikstrom
Designers: Steve Tinkler, Matt Montgomery-Taylor, Lee Bodell
ArtLab Manager: Scott Mitchell
Senior Artworker: Lee Forster
Editor: Amelia Eve
Film Maker: Ed Roe
Colourist: Syd Harvey
Audio Operator: Emily Vizard
Photographer: Alex Bingham
Stills Line Producer: Emma Modler
Production Company: Iconoclast
MD / Executive Producer: Jean Mougin
MD / Executive Producer: Guy Rolfe
Head Of Production: Beatrice Warren
Director: Glenn Kitson
Producer: Alex Jefferson
Production Manager: Ada Almeida
DOP: Elliot Holbrow
1st AD: Alan Finlay
Production Designer: James Hatt
Edit: Marsheen
Editor: Rob Daglish
Exec Producer: Harriet Crawley
Post-Production Company: Electric Theatre Collective
Executive Producer: Laura Northover
Producer: Jamie Hughes
Creative Director: Jess Gaynor, Ryan Knowles
VFX CG Supervisor: Will Medcalf
VFX 2D Supervisor: Amy Smith
Colour: Luke MorrisonAudio Post-Production Company: 750mph
Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell, Mike Bovill
Producer: Rachel Saxon, Olivia Ray
Music Supervision: The Hogan
VCCP Loyalty & CRM
Managing Director: Matt Broekhuizen
Business Director: Lottie Phillips
Account Director: Skye Taylor
Strategy Director: Lawrence Heath
Creative Director: Emma Leaney
VCCP Social Cub
Executive Creative Director: David Feldman
Social Creative Director: Rachael Kendrick
Senior Creator: Charlotte Kelly
Hearts & Science
CSO: Simon Carr
Strategy Director: Alex Rubins
Managing Partner: Chris Evans
Client Partner: Sophie Whitton
Business Director: Zac Abbott
Account Director: Simon Rayson
Connections Planning Director: Paul Ward