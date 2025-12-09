Scratchcards, Storytelling and Strategy

“Trust is so important to The National Lottery, particularly as we go through some of the technical changes and so on. And we're a new operator, so we want to really engender that trust and turn it up. To say this, you know, this is a great brand to have some fun.”

What do you love most about being a marketer?

I love the variety. I get bored and distracted very easily, and whether it was running eight media brands at Bauer… Coming to Allwyn was, I remember, my first two or three interviews. I was just getting more and more excited about The National Lottery itself.

If I talk to people at the BBC or British Airways, they all talk about the fact that they've got ‘British’ in the title, and we've got ‘national’ in the title… There's a great responsibility that comes with that. There’s a responsibility and privilege of guarding a brand, because, again, it's a license, so we're having to safeguard that brand and one of the matters to be protected is that we hand it on in a better condition for generations to come. So you're safeguarding somebody else's brand.

You've got The National Lottery and the 670,000 good causes stories that you want to tell, and then the next minute, you're going, ’Right. How can we optimise EuroMillions to be even more successful?’ Because Euro Millions is on another high roll at the moment, and that's our quickest way of returning to good causes, because it's got the highest ROI.

What frustrates you as a marketer?

I like simplicity. We've had a lot of discussion around creative briefs and its very easy to have a great idea, but by the time it's gone around the houses with the agencies, the media owners, you look at the briefing and wonder ‘Where on earth has the fun gone?’ And that's nobody's individual blame. Simplicity lies at the far end of complexity. So, we went back to the briefs and just said, ‘Right, you can, you can’t write out a 20-page brief. You've got to boil it down so it still makes sense in two paragraphs.' The frustration is making sure that we keep remembering that and keep coming back to it.

With Lotto, we want to get the nation talking about Lotto again. You can boil it down with all the insight and all the science. EuroMillions is more about that celebrity lifestyle - you win £ 100m, then you can change your world. And it was just simplifying and differentiating those brands. Sometimes you can just overthink it. I'm more of an instinctive creative storyteller, and I think that sometimes we just have to go back and ask if we are still doing what we originally intended.

What makes a great agency partner?

What’s great with VCCP and Hearts and Science is that they actually challenge us at every turn. So they're not a creative agency or an advertising agency that we just tell them what to do. They are strategic partners, and they support us on creative, planning and buying and so on.

Having that external perspective to make sure that you're being checked along the way - I can go off with all sorts of ideation and creativity, and it's about making sure that you also socialise everything. I really believe in a kind of democratic process to go, ‘Let's really work this through’ and I think what we've also learned in 18 months is there is more that we can do ourselves, because we've got some great brains on the inside.

There's more that we could do ourselves as a partner, one example being with Chris Evans on Virgin. Obviously, we know our good causes and our winners and so on - we don't need to go through an agency for that. So a lot of the storytelling we can do ourselves. We went to Claudia personally, with her agent, to say, 'We've got this idea. We think you're the most authentic storyteller, and we just want you to be you'. We can do more of that. We don't need to go through agencies for everything. I think sometimes you can hide behind an agency. Our creative hub will be bigger in the next year, and we can undertake more as we get more confident in what we're learning.