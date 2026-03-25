Counter Culture: Clinique x Crayola collab is colouring outside the lines

Given that Clinique's entire brand promise is built around helping women feel confident in their skin, the fit was clear. The brand partners with women's rugby clubs across England, and recently launched 'Game Face season three' focusing on the brand's search for four grassroots clubs to apply for sponsorship.

Among consumers aware of the partnership, 42 per cent report a greater willingness to consider Clinique. It is, Ehrlich suggests, a model for how heritage brands stay culturally relevant: not by chasing a fleeting moment, but by identifying where a brand’s deepest values intersect with what people actually need right now.

In a beauty industry grappling with what it means to be authentic rather than perfect, Ehrlich’s answer is a colouring wall, a box of crayons, and an invitation to play.

The world of marketing according to Karen Ehrlich

What excites you most about being a marketer?

It's constantly evolving — it's different every day, and that's what I love. With TikTok, and now with AI, it's getting even faster. This doesn't allow us to be in our comfort zone, and luckily, I'm not the type of person who loves to do the same thing over and over. I love to understand what's happening in culture, what consumers need, and how we can bring something that is powerful and makes our brands unique.

What frustrates you most?

When we think about creativity and effectiveness as separate things. You can look at a campaign and say it had amazing reach, amazing frequency — AI can automate that for the best results. But if you're not generating meaning and emotional connection, if the creative is not powerful enough to provoke consumers to think about the brand, to feel the brand, you're not going to achieve the shifts you need.

What makes a good agency partner?

Two things.

First, great strategists who really understand consumers and have their fingers on culture and trends — they are able to separate the noise from the signals that are relevant to that particular brand.

And then creative teams that are able to think about platforms, big platforms, rather than just touchpoints. The best experiences I've had were working in real partnership — when an agency has challenged and helped me to sharpen the brief, and then come back with fresh, disruptive approaches.

What is a career moment you are particularly proud of?

Definitely the move from marketing director to general manager. I was able to go beyond what marketing is responsible for and look at commercial, online, education — always putting the consumer at the heart of everything. I really think it's a big point of difference and creates strong outcomes, not only in marketing, but in the other areas too. And having the chance to work with five amazing brands — that really makes me proud.

What would be your advice when developing a strong creative brief?

It's about clarity. Start with understanding the human truth — what is the consumer telling you, what is the cultural context you're in? Then ask: how do you want consumers to think, feel, and act after they experience your product? And how can your brand do it in a way that no other brand can?

Is there a campaign you wish you'd made?

Two come to mind, and they both still inspire me.

The first is 'Fearless Girl' — the statue placed in front of the Charging Bull on Wall Street to talk about female leadership. [Part of State Street’s 2017 campaign to pressure companies to add more women to their boards.] What I loved was that the conversation it generated was enormous, because the human truth was so strong.

It's a great example for anyone who doesn't have a big budget — if you know what you're doing and you have a genuine point of difference, you don't always need a fancy TV campaign.