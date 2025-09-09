Forging Belonging: Why Co-op Is Celebrating Its Colleague Promise

Building on this legacy, Co-op has introduced the Colleague Promise - a new initiative structured around three key pillars:

A Place with Purpose: where employees have a say in how things are run.

A Place You’ll Belong: a welcoming and inclusive workplace.

A Place You Can Thrive: with support for physical, financial, and mental wellbeing.

While designed as a recruitment tool, the Promise is also a core element of Co-op’s wider people strategy. It spans across all areas of the business - from food retail and funeral care to insurance and legal services.

Speaking to Creative Salon, Co-op marketing director Mel Matson explains the thinking behind the Colleague Promise, the insights that shaped it, and how it aims to support both internal culture and external brand perception - especially in the face of recent challenges and future growth ambitions.

Creative Salon: What was the brief behind the Colleague Promise campaign and why is this something Co-op feels is vital to communicate to consumers as well as staff?

Mel Matson: When we launched our new brand platform, ‘Owned By You. Right By You’, Colleague Promise was an essential part of it because most of our colleagues are member-owners.

'The Colleague Promise' needed to be compelling, clearly highlighting what makes working at Co-op unique and grounded in real experience.

Our business embraces different expressions of a shared Co-op culture, so it was essential to acknowledge those nuances and at the same time highlight the core values that connect us all. Sharing it externally shows how a career at Co-op stands apart, which is important for talent recruitment across the business.

How does this further build the brand platform and what do you hope consumers think of when they hear ‘Owned by You. Right By You.’?

Through our social advocacy platform, our colleagues are important advocates who are champions of our organisational purpose - a pioneering purpose that’s as alive today as it was 180 years ago. We’re transparent, openly addressing any areas identified for improvement. And our colleagues appreciate the openness and having the right to reply. Adopting a candid approach encourages authentic advocacy, making positive feedback from colleagues more genuine and impactful.

What constitutes success for this campaign and how will it be monitored?

Success for this campaign will be measured in terms of any increase in employer brand awareness, improvements in talent attraction performance, and on our colleagues’ willingness to actively advocate for the promise externally. Internally, we’re working on a measurement framework that evidences how well we’re living up to the three pillars of the proposition, and that’s with a view to taking action where we’re not doing enough to keep our promise to colleagues.