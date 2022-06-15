Co-op campaign shows how its food raises funds for communities

The campaign, created by Lucky Generals, uses imagery of Co-op’s delicious food range, coupled with people moving upwards to capture the link between the food and the thriving communities its members are supporting.

From a child lifting a toasted bread soldier out of an egg to the shutters being pulled up at a Community Fridge, to the depths of boiling pot of peas bobbing up to the surface to leaping up out of the deep end of a lively community pool, even freshly cooked noodles being scooped up to lifting a crate of fresh vegetables in community gardens, family baking time with a flurry of flour to performing in a youth centre and hot toast popping up from the toaster ready to be buttered to learning to jump up and dunk a basketball at a summer sports camp.

Co-op had consultations with The Diversity Standard Collective (DSC) throughout the campaign process, through the storyboard, script, location and casting stage. The DSC uses panels of consultants to ensure the work is authentic and representative of the communities involved.

David Mannall, Client Partner at Lucky Generals, said: “Now more than ever people are in need of more support, the campaign breathes life into summer food whilst showing that shopping at Co-op can make a real difference to your community.”

Ali Jones, Customer and Community Director at Co-op, said: “We know that delicious food and drink is at the heart of our summer get togethers’ with friends and family and it tastes even better knowing that all our customers can help support community groups and programmes across the UK. Local community groups are a vital lifeline to many people and we’re committed to building stronger and more resilient communities and we thank all our members who are helping us to raise funds that lift up their community.”

The multimedia campaign will launch with a 40 second spot on June 15th with the hero 60 debuting Friday 17th during a Channel 4 Gogglebox break. The TV campaign will be followed by print, OOH social and radio, with Kin and Carta producing the digital and web aspects of the work.

