Lucky Generals creates outdoor campaign for Little Moon

Hands up. Have you ever had a thumb war with a poster? Or given a high five to a billboard? Not many had until Tuesday 14th of June when a giant Little Moons activation with real-life hands came to life in central London.

The OOH work, coming from the ‘Special Ops’ unit at Lucky Generals and created out of Little Moons’ ‘ice cream from another world’ platform, gave anyone with a bit of time on their hands a little lift at the Whitfield Gardens site in Tottenham Court Road.

As well as handing out much-sought-after Little Moons mochi ice cream, the otherworldly hands enticed passersby into thumb wars, gave high-fives and twiddled Little Moons caps, while tote bags, umbrellas and cinema tickets were also handed out.

TikTok sensation Little Moons aims to own the ice cream revolution, having established a brand new way to eat ice cream: as a snack on the go, sharing with friends and family in front of the TV or even making your own in the ‘cut and shut’ trend as seen on social media.

Paul Mallon, head of Special Ops at Lucky Generals, said: “This was hands down one the best and most uplifting stunts I’ve worked on.”

Ross Farquhar, Marketing Director at Little Moons, said: “The public could do with a little lift right now, and there’s no better lift than being unexpectedly handed some Little Moons as you go about your day. Working with Lucky Generals to give Britain a boost has been a joy — they thoroughly deserve a round of applause.”