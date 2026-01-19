A Mind Filled With Paintings And A Touch Of Philosophy

Immersion

My creative life is pretty straightforward. I like immersing myself in a topic. Research, tracking, learning - basically doing deep dives, sometimes to an obsessive degree. Hearing Stephen Fry talk about a Velázquez painting he admires, "Pope Innocent X", is the kind of thing that genuinely excites me. I love people that have deep knowledge. Knowing that someone else knows more about a specific topic than I do is incredibly exciting.

I have friends obsessed with early German philosophers, another who can talk about medieval tapestry for hours, and someone who did an extra Harvard semester on Chinese philosophy. Do I understand all of it? Maybe not. But going beyond the surface feels like a counter-move towards advertising, where everything is often skimmed or simplified.



That instinct pulls me into places like Cassius & Co in London - an art and rare books gallery that doesn’t follow the mainstream - or to Fallingwater in Pennsylvania, Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece commissioned by the Kaufmann family, who also supported commercial artists like Paul Rand. Even in my day-to-day work, immersion is how I operate: fast, intentional, and always driven by the desire to get past the obvious.