Iris 2025: Charging Forward With Force

Iris's message to the world in 2025 has been simple: Participate Or Perish. Bolstered by this vocal rebrand, it has been a year of creative and strategic excellence.

The new look was designed to mark the agency's 25th anniversary and to signal a new direction from its new leadership team: CEO Zoe Eagle joined the London team in November 2024, followed by CCO Menno Kluin from Ogilvy New York in October. They joined global CSO Ben Essen, who’s been with Iris since 2007.

For an agency founded as a disruptive start-up brand, it is fitting that it is centring its ambitious mantra around creatively bold disruption.

Zoe Eagle, CEO, on the agency's 2025

What three words would you use to describe 2025?

Two is enough! Charging headfirst.

Talk us through some of your agency's highlights this year?

We embarked on 2025 ready to reset and relaunch Iris - a great agency gearing up to charge out of a quiet few years and make its mark on the industry once more.

And we've been supercharging the team, the work and the pipeline ever since. But I’m most proud of our accelerating culture, because it’s here you really see an agency coming back to life. And 2025 has felt like a stampede. Some of my best bits:

Our relaunch! Complete with boar-shaped vodka luge, and a bursting new business pipe

Our charity campaigns for Yes! And Stamma- high impact, culturally important work

The influx of fresh talent across the business- it will never cease to amaze me how much energy new people bring

The moment I realised that Iris love a fancy-dress pub quiz - I have found my spiritual home

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

The way that we continue to embrace the new, reinventing when we can.