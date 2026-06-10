Menno Kluin: Life's Too Short To Be Mediocre

Do young creatives still study the work in that obsessive way?

No. I think we’ve 100 per cent lost it.

Back then it was discovery, learning, observation. I haven’t looked at certain annuals in a while, but I would literally know the credit list of the projects of the entire annual because you just read it 30 times.

You had to seek it out to get the knowledge. Now, because it’s so readily available, people just go: if it’s not entertaining, why would I watch it? I’d rather be on Instagram than looking at cases. And cases are such a distortion of the project itself. What are you even watching?

Because of case studies, because of sites, it has become more entertainment rather than learning and discovery. Even with the creatives here, I’ve said: take an individual creative and do a deep dive on that creative and learn. How does Gerry Graff construct his scripts very, very differently than certain other people? There’s so much to learn from that.

Does that make it harder to protect craft and taste?

I sent a note to the department yesterday: the best creatives make, out of whatever — let’s say you make 1,000 decisions in a project — the best creatives will make 980 of the correct decisions. But we are in a consensus climate; all meetings are larger groups, 10 people or more, and there needs to be consensus rather than the individual instinct, and that just makes things hard. Therefore real taste is hard because taste becomes a common denominator, therefore expression becomes harder, therefore emotion becomes harder. Very, very few creative leaders are able to showcase their personality still in the work to such an extent. With Paul Belford, on a smaller scale, because it’s just a poster or an ad — not to diminish that — you can see him in it. And the best ones still today do that.

Has the industry become too willing to accept mediocre work?

In the UK, the advertising stuff that I’ve loved from the UK over the years, it’s where creativity edges closer to art. It’s still commercial creativity, but it crosses a border. Any Jonathan Glazer-type commercial, it transcends out of commerciality into the world of art. I would say that London excelled at transcending mediocrity because of that. Which may have eroded a bit due to global councils and group consensus. But it still exists in pockets, maybe that was always the case anyway.

Whose work excites you now?

I would have to say Felix from Mother. You can see his persona. You can see that he’s a thinker. You can see that he is a creative with a sense of film, a visual way of thinking. Although he’s a writer, I think he’s very, very strong, and that clearly shows in the work.

Sam Shepherd at Uncommon NY is building out a particular provocative style. He did the 'Lost Class' project that won everything and I think he got a taste for stuff that rubs up again the norms.

There’s a cinematic trend I find fascinating. The trend of the last two years is cinematic and film — the thing that was pronounced dead 15 years ago. But the best agencies at the moment excel at that. No longer so much the adrenaline-thrill, below-the-line type stunts, but it is film that is dominant again I think.

So how would you describe what you are trying to build creatively at Iris?

We are more a decathlon-type agency rather than sprint. Rather than excelling at a singular event, we’ve chosen the hard path to do everything really well, for a very simple premise: I think that’s what clients need and want, therefore results will show up, therefore growth will show up.

There’s no one silver bullet answer to anything. You have to have more of a broad approach.

The trick of that is you have to find larger teams of people that work together. The trick of that is you have to stretch budgets further. You have to have levels of specialism that can work together. In the end, the human experience still comes back in providing the most difficult types of solutions, but I think it’s the right solution.

My best-case scenario is still 7-Eleven. I ran 7-Eleven for a number of years in the US — incredible client called Marissa Jarratt, who really led with creativity and positivity and an embrace of the philosophy that we established with her, which was from niche to mass. Niche audiences give you more interesting, contextual, creative clues to inform creativity at all levels of the funnel, finding impulses in culture and society and then having that influence the above-the-line thing.

If you’re selling frozen broccoli, you’re going to end up with similar mass insights. But to have that infused with different creative contextual cues out of society that have already resonated, I find very interesting. We’re not there yet, but we will get there.

Is there work coming from Iris that shows that direction?

We’re trying to put impulses or pulses in the system to drive up the standard and creativity throughout. The first thing that I’m doing at the moment is widening the spectrum of type of work that we do.

At a previous agency, 360i was very digital-social first. They were known for 'Dunk in the Dark' for Oreo. I started doing, rather than sticking to this area, out-of-home or a print ad to open up everything else in between and start to learn and do those things correctly so that there’s more cross-sell long run, and different influences. At the moment we are preparing great projects for World ID, Hula Hoops, Stamma and Yes charity among many others.

Creativity is almost like a living organism that evolves and tweaks and adjusts. I think I feed off what is the expression of creativity in society, in the mindset of the people out there, and fuse that in; otherwise everything I did would just be an expression of me. I think the best work is still an expression of me, but it’s me accumulating things together and shaping it into something new.

What gives you that adrenaline shot of inspiration?

Actually, you know what I’m craving? This is going to sound weird, but about eight years ago I did a lot of pro bono stuff for a charity called Water Is Life, and we were shooting in Africa and had four or five near-death experiences on the shoot. I’m kind of craving that.

It’s the thrill of it and the storytelling that comes after. And you create stronger bonds with people when you go through that. I still like those people that I did those shoots with. We text every day. Isn’t that the fun of it? A shared experience that is truly out of the ordinary, that is extraordinary.

Another example is a shoot on top of when World Trade Center Six was being built, looking out on World Trade Center One. We go up in the construction site and we did a shoot with New York City Ballet. You go up at sunrise and you’re with the best of the best ballet dancers in the world, and you’re shooting and New York is in the background, and you went up this rinky-dink construction elevator. That’s incredible. Where else do you get that? In finance? No, you don’t.

It’s a little bit thrill-seeking, it’s experiences, expression, and maybe all of those together.