Art Education, Beaches and Childhood Creativity: Tom Curtis Explores Inspiration, Advocacy and Hope

Bob and Roberta Smith

I love the artist Bob and Roberta Smith. One person, despite his name (a legacy from a time when he partnered with his sister), Bob is a passionate campaigner for the arts in education.

When I was a kid, I was a prolific drawer and painter, with a particular love of letters and fonts. Even when I studied art at university, my paintings had words all over them. “What the hell does Tom think he’s playing at?” was a typical example – created when I perceived my work to be the absolute opposite to what the tutors wanted me to be doing. But Bob and Roberta Smith’s paintings are a lot more profound than my self-referential nonsense ever was.

“All schools should be art schools.”

“Art makes people powerful.”

“Art is your human right.”

Bob’s is art with meaning at a time when art education is on its knees. With chronic under-funding over many years, 40 per cent fewer pupils in 2022 took GCSE arts subjects than in 2010.

I have retired art teachers on both sides of my family (my mum and two of my uncles) so this really hits home. And I’ve got prints of Bob’s artwork on the walls of both EssenceMediacom and my office at home, so almost certainly see, and read, those powerful messages nearly every day.