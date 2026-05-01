Peroni pours into Covent Garden with a beer-serving Italian masterpiece

The bespoke hand-painted art activation, created by JOY! Collective , was officially unveiled yesterday by effortless icons of British style, David Gandy and Leomie Anderson, who served up the first pour. As part of the immersive experience, visitors can enjoy a complimentary half pint of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, which is poured directly from the Italian masterpiece artwork.

The immersive experience was concepted by McCann Content Studios and is engineered to drive both footfall and social amplification. From its illusion-led design to its performative beer “dispense” moment, every element has been crafted to encourage user-generated content and organic reach.

Anja Gottschalk, Brand Director for Peroni Nastro Azzurro said: “We’re thrilled to launch this special experience for Londoners and visitors to the Covent Garden Piazza, seeking a mix of culture and great beer. Il Fresco di Peroni celebrates iconic symbols of Italian style, in a way that ONLY Peroni can do. Bringing the beauty of a Roman fresco to London over a bank holiday offers visitors a truly special drinking occasion and something unique to marvel at.”

An Italian style icon, Peroni Nastro Azzurro launched their ONLY brand platform last month, and this activation is inspired by the Peroni family’s words at their launch in 1963: “Peroni Nastro Azzurro is more than a beer, it’s an Italian masterpiece.” ONLY places Peroni alongside iconic Italian cultural symbols including the Trevi Fountain, The Birth of Venus, and Scuderia Ferrari, and delivers stylish experiences with a distinctly Italian twist.

Tommy Willis, Creative Director at McCann Content Studios, said: “We’re delighted to be back and building on Peroni’s ONLY brand platform with another masterpiece installation.

Following La Fontana di Peroni turning water into beer at Christmas, Il Fresco di Peroni blends Italian iconicity with the aperitivo spirit to serve audiences in a truly spectacular way ahead of a sunny bank holiday, not only capturing attention but rewarding it in a way that Only Peroni can. ”

Created in collaboration with artists JOY! Collective, and events company Seen Presents, with amplification from Wavemaker, Goat and The Academy, the optical illusion installation reimagines traditional fresco painting through a modern lens, inviting adult visitors to step inside the piece and become part of the scene. amplification from Wavemaker, Goat and The Academy

Running from Thursday 30 th – Saturday 2 nd May from 12pm through to 8pm each day, ‘Il Fresco di Peroni’ celebrates Italy’s iconic aperitivo culture and follows on from the brand’s ‘La Fontana di Peroni’ in December, delivering premium experiences with Italian style.

Credits

McCann Content Studios

Creative Director - Tommy Willis

Senior Social Creative – Jenna Balfour

Social Account Director - Sebastian Tully-Middleton

Social Account Manager - Jodi Chupka

Social Account Executive – Sofia Arlow

McCann London

CEO - Mel Arrow

Strategy Partner - Lucian Trestler

Head of Business Leadership - Ella Rybacki

Project Manager – Shannon Ploch

Craft

Senior producer – Chelsea Peach-Digby

Assistant Producer - Hermione Bezuidenhout

Videographer - Yuan Hu

Content creator - Harry Feltham

Content creator - Max Mistry

Production company - SEEN

Influencer - The Goat Agency

Media – Wavemaker

Talent Agency – The Academy