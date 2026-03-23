Peroni Nastro Azzurro Reclaims Its Iconic Italian Identity

Carly Burford, Global Brand Director at Peroni Nastro Azzurro, said: “Peroni Nastro Azzurro was born in Italy during the La Dolce Vita era, a moment defined by boldness, optimism, and a new expression of Italian style. From the very beginning, the brand set out to do something different: to bring style, imagination, and a category-defining presence to the beer world. When Peroni Nastro Azzurro arrived in markets like the UK, it disrupted the category by proving that beer could be more than just refreshment. It could be an icon of style and taste, something to desire.

“‘ONLY’ is our statement of intent to do that again. This platform marks the global re-introduction of Peroni Nastro Azzurro and signals how we intend to show up in the category moving forward — with originality, effortless Italian style, and the ambition to stand apart from a category that too often looks and feels the same,” she continued.

Malgorzata Lubelska, Category & Global Brand CMO, Asahi Europe & International, said: “Creativity drives growth, and in this category, dull is expensive, so only bold, memorable work will cut through. By reconnecting the brand with its iconic Italian identity and working hand-in-hand with our markets, we’re building a distinctive, consistent brand world across every touchpoint to strengthen memory structures and drive penetration for Peroni Nastro Azzurro in a way that only this brand could do.”

Mel Arrow, CEO, McCann London commented: “The Trevi fountain, a gleaming red Ferrari, ‘The Birth of Venus’ and Peroni Nastro Azzurro... all Italian icons in their own right. Well done McCann London and un sacco d’amoré to the Peroni Nastro Azzurro team for daring to make something distinctive in a category known for its sameness. We hope the ‘ONLY’ platform is the start of something brilliant.”

Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors McCann London added: “The best of Italian art and design has refinement, mastery, and a single-minded confidence. With this new platform, McCann and Peroni Nastro Azzurro have set out on a journey to bottle some of that magic.”

Globally, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is the #1 Premium Italian beer. In the UK, where the through-the-line campaign launches initially, the brand is the most loved premium lager brand and makes up 22% of all packaged lagers sold, making it number one.

Global Media strategy was handled by Zenith UK.