Super Noodles Plays With Food Cravings

In the brand’s first TV spot for seven years, Batchelors have served up a delicious film, celebrating the lip-smacking taste of their Super Noodles pots, and launching a new “Irresistibly Batchelors” platform.

The ad follows the obsessive cravings of an orchestra conductor, as he is distracted by a delicious, steaming pot of Super Noodles, being prepared by a sound engineer offscreen. Desperate to get his hands on the pot, the conductor speeds through his orchestra piece, causing comedic chaos amongst the musicians as they try their best to keep up.

With a sharp focus on taste, the new platform celebrates Batchelors Super Noodles’ irresistibility and Kate Yateman-Smith, Marketing Director of Quick & Easy Meals at Premier Foods said: "We're delighted to be bringing Batchelors Super Noodles back to your screens with a deliciously fun celebration of just how irresistible they are.