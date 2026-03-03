Super Noodles Plays With Food Cravings
The new 'Irresistibly Batchelors' platform has been created by McCann
03 March 2026
In the brand’s first TV spot for seven years, Batchelors have served up a delicious film, celebrating the lip-smacking taste of their Super Noodles pots, and launching a new “Irresistibly Batchelors” platform.
The ad follows the obsessive cravings of an orchestra conductor, as he is distracted by a delicious, steaming pot of Super Noodles, being prepared by a sound engineer offscreen. Desperate to get his hands on the pot, the conductor speeds through his orchestra piece, causing comedic chaos amongst the musicians as they try their best to keep up.
With a sharp focus on taste, the new platform celebrates Batchelors Super Noodles’ irresistibility and Kate Yateman-Smith, Marketing Director of Quick & Easy Meals at Premier Foods said: "We're delighted to be bringing Batchelors Super Noodles back to your screens with a deliciously fun celebration of just how irresistible they are.
Our new ad brings to life those can’t-ignore cravings! It’s a joyful, flavour-filled reminder that when the craving hits, nothing beats the lip-smacking taste of Super Noodles, perfectly capturing the brand’s new platform: “Irresistibly Batchelors.”
The film was written and art-directed by McCann’s Stephen Yeates and Adam Taylor-Smith, with creative direction by Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz. It was directed by Biscuit’s Damien Shatford on location in Budapest with a live orchestra. Sound design was created by String and Tins.
McCann creative directors Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz said “Batchelors Super Noodles is an iconic British brand, famous for their irresistible taste. The team have done a great job bringing this simple proposition brought to life with a bit of equally irresistible silliness. We hope it’s as enjoyable to watch as it was to make.”
The campaign launches across the nation’s TV screen from March 2nd, with a special screening in London’s Outernet space on March 20th.
