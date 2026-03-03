Super Noodles

Super Noodles Plays With Food Cravings

The new 'Irresistibly Batchelors' platform has been created by McCann

03 March 2026

In the brand’s first TV spot for seven years, Batchelors have served up a delicious film, celebrating the lip-smacking taste of their Super Noodles pots, and launching a new “Irresistibly Batchelors” platform.

The ad follows the obsessive cravings of an orchestra conductor, as he is distracted by a delicious, steaming pot of Super Noodles, being prepared by a sound engineer offscreen. Desperate to get his hands on the pot, the conductor speeds through his orchestra piece, causing comedic chaos amongst the musicians as they try their best to keep up.

With a sharp focus on taste, the new platform celebrates Batchelors Super Noodles’ irresistibility and Kate Yateman-Smith, Marketing Director of Quick & Easy Meals at Premier Foods said: "We're delighted to be bringing Batchelors Super Noodles back to your screens with a deliciously fun celebration of just how irresistible they are.

Our new ad brings to life those can’t-ignore cravings! It’s a joyful, flavour-filled reminder that when the craving hits, nothing beats the lip-smacking taste of Super Noodles, perfectly capturing the brand’s new platform: “Irresistibly Batchelors.”

The film was written and art-directed by McCann’s Stephen Yeates and Adam Taylor-Smith, with creative direction by Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz. It was directed by Biscuit’s Damien Shatford on location in Budapest with a live orchestra. Sound design was created by String and Tins.

McCann creative directors Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz said “Batchelors Super Noodles is an iconic British brand, famous for their irresistible taste. The team have done a great job bringing this simple proposition brought to life with a bit of equally irresistible silliness. We hope it’s as enjoyable to watch as it was to make.”

The campaign launches across the nation’s TV screen from March 2nd, with a special screening in London’s Outernet space on March 20th.

Credits:

McCann:

Jonathan Brown- Head of AI Strategy

Rob Webster – Creative Director

Alexei Berwitz – Creative Director

Adam Taylor-Smith – Senior Creative

Stephen Yeates – Senior Creative

Matt Dankis – Business Director

Paris Robinson-Hicks – Senior Account Manager

Samantha Hawkins – Senior Project Manager

Roland Williams – Senior Designer

Postproduction: Craft

James Faupel – Director of Production

Stephanie Warner – Executive Producer

Rebecca Wilford – Senior Producer

Jazz Casey – Assistant Producer

Chris Graves – Music Supervisor

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Damien Shatford – Director

Tom Birmingham – Producer

Shawn Lacy – Founding Partner

Rupert Reynolds-MacLean – Managing Director

Hanna Bayatti – Executive Producer

Emily Atterton – Head of Production

Service Production Company: Lions Production

Juan Amin – Producer

Franz Lustig – Director of Photography

Tom Pataki – Production Designer

Editing Company: Work Editorial

Luke Haigh & Rebecca Luff – Editors

Audio Postproduction: String & Tins

Joseph Alexander – Orchestral arrangement & Additional composition

Livy Wicks – Additional Music Editing

Eimear Ní Ghuaire, Mike Bamford, Matt Saunders-Davies, Simon Whiteside – Music Supervision

Mike Bamford – Music Mix

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra – Orchestra

Lawrence Kendrick – Sound Design

Cobblestone Foley – Foley

Eimear Ní Ghuaire – Audio Post Producer

Colour: Electric Theatre Collective

Luke Morrison – Colourist

Premier Foods:

Catherine Lloyd

Chief Marketing Officer - Premier Foods

Kate Yateman-Smith

Marketing Director - Quick & Easy Meals

Sara Santoni

Marketing Controller - Batchelors

Charlotte Prinsley

Senior Brand Manager - Batchelors

Caroline Moss

Brand Manager - Batchelors

Ben Hardisty

Legal Counsel

Janus Mak

Senior Regulatory Manager

Andrew Gallivan

Head of Category - Corporate Services

Lisa Kavanagh

Director of Corporate Affairs

Jonathan Howcroft

Brand Finance Manager

Emma Whale

Head of Insights

Matilde Ricon Peres

Insights Manager

