Standard Life Encourages Thinking Ahead For Retirement

By exploring life’s natural trigger points – retirement, career changes, divorce, caring responsibilities – Standard Life is encouraging everyone to rethink planning and saving, as something that supports a life you’d want to live.

Ben Rhodes, Brand & Marketing Director at Standard Life said: “We hope this campaign encourages people to think about retirement and what they want it to look like for them.

Standard Life is there for all the big moments in people’s journey to and through retirement and we hope this campaign inspires customers to engage with their financial futures and build the life they want to live.”

The campaign highlights that retirement isn’t fixed, but shaped by the choices, surprises, ups and downs that happen along the way.

Matt Crabtree, creative director at McCann London, said: “Life rarely unfolds in a straight line, which is probably what makes it feel truly ‘lived’. We have loved working with Standard Life to create a brand platform, that celebrates the twists, turns and unexpected detours that shape who we become, right up to and into retirement.

This campaign is made up of honest, human stories from an iconic brand that understands ‘us’ because it’s made of us, encapsulating their position as the down to earth retirement champion for modern life. A big thank you to those same brilliant, trusting people for letting us join their journey to build this future‑fit platform with them. Ace.”

The campaign will run for twelve weeks with the aim of strengthening the Standard Life brand at key customer decision points in people’s journey to and through retirement and helping inspire customers to engage with their financial futures.

Credits:

