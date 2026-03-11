There's No Feeling Like Home, Showcases IKEA Retail
The work with McCann shines light on the emotional connections to home: the anticipation of the journey and the joy of arrival
11 March 2026
IKEA Retail (Ingka Group) today launches a new global brand campaign created in partnership with IKEA's creative team and global agency McCann, celebrating a simple universal truth: there's no feeling like home.
The campaign is rooted in insights from IKEA's Life at Home report, which shows that two thirds of people globally describe their home as a place of joy, highlighting the profound emotional role home plays in people's lives. IKEA believes that creating more home enjoyment for the many comes from thoughtfully designed, affordable solutions and the emotions and connections they make possible.
At the heart of the campaign is “Coming Home” a cinematic film that captures two key emotions: the anticipation of the journey home and the joy of arrival. Set to an emotional cover of Carole King's "Home Again", performed by Lucy Dacus, the film — directed by Justyna Obasi and produced by ANORAK Film — brings to life the unmistakable relief of walking through the door, and the universal longing for the place where everyday moments and meaningful connections unfold.
"The feeling of home is something we all understand. This campaign celebrates that shared experience, and our belief that everyone deserves to feel it," says Vincenzo Riili, Global Chief Marketing Officer at IKEA Retail (Ingka Group). "We are committed to creating a better life every day for the many, and we hope the film inspires people to shape spaces that support what matters most, in ways that are accessible to everyone."
"Home is more than a place; it’s a feeling like no other," said Jim Nilsson and Jacob Bjordal, Global Creative Directors at McCann. “By following people on their journeys home, we've captured a glimpse into the moments that matter. It's Truth Well Told: capturing that universal emotion and showing IKEA's role in bringing that feeling to life.”
The campaign begins rolling out globally in March, launching first in South Korea, China and Belgium, with further markets following throughout 2026.