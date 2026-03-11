There's No Feeling Like Home, Showcases IKEA Retail

IKEA Retail (Ingka Group) today launches a new global brand campaign created in partnership with IKEA's creative team and global agency McCann, celebrating a simple universal truth: there's no feeling like home.

The campaign is rooted in insights from IKEA's Life at Home report, which shows that two thirds of people globally describe their home as a place of joy, highlighting the profound emotional role home plays in people's lives. IKEA believes that creating more home enjoyment for the many comes from thoughtfully designed, affordable solutions and the emotions and connections they make possible.

At the heart of the campaign is “Coming Home” a cinematic film that captures two key emotions: the anticipation of the journey home and the joy of arrival. Set to an emotional cover of Carole King's "Home Again", performed by Lucy Dacus, the film — directed by Justyna Obasi and produced by ANORAK Film — brings to life the unmistakable relief of walking through the door, and the universal longing for the place where everyday moments and meaningful connections unfold.