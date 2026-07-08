Sam Regan Asante On Guiding AMV's Creator Offer

When choosing to leave the world of publishing to join adland and Omnicom’s AMV BBDO last year, Sam Regan-Asante knew that he wasn’t going to join an agency that still treated social as “an afterthought” - he needed to go somewhere that was embracing social-first, creator-led thinking.

The former Joe Media CEO and Unilad founding team member helped launch Native@AMV in the spring of 2025 with the aim of treating social as a core driver for clients’ business growth. That vision was key.

As the head of Native, Regan-Asante cites the “impeccable creativity and craft” that has seen the agency produce famous work for Maltesers, Sheba, Guinness, and Currys in particular – long running brand work that both engages and connects with audiences.

“When I saw the work AMV was producing, I was blown away. What really convinced me, though, was the leadership team’s belief that the definition of craft is changing — that it’s being democratised on social. They’ve fully embraced an always-on, creator-led approach, and they see it as fundamental to helping clients solve real business problems. I didn’t want to join an agency where social was an afterthought; here, it’s treated as a core driver of growth,” he explains.

The biggest success of year one for Regan-Asante is building a confident, high-performing team, and proving that Native’s always-on, reactive model works. Its creator-led campaigns — including a standout project for Tinder — he believes have shown how giving creators freedom leads to stronger engagement.

He argues that in today’s attention-saturated world, social content must hook quickly, deliver clear value, and respect that audiences filter out anything that feels irrelevant or overly branded.

This positivity about his experience doesn’t come from "sipping the Koolaid", he adds, but stems from he now sees the value in making sure that he has “a tight strategy up front” which wasn’t the case in previous roles. That is what the foundations of Native have been built on while helping to guide creators to meet brand-led briefs without restricting their creativity. He also cites Group CEO Xavier Rees as being a supportive force in his career shift this last year.

Facing the challenges

Despite Regan-Asante’s evident positivity towards his maiden year in advertising he also admits to experiencing an adjustment, moving from a publisher mindset obsessed with immediate metrics to a creative-agency model that demands deeper strategic thinking. He comes from a world where brand platforms are also not front of mind.

And while there is a change of approach at the agency, he ensured that social still provides the real-time qualitative and quantitative feedback that marketers value. Native@AMV is now focusing on combining performance insights with the wider agency group’s strategic rigour to build stronger brand platforms and solve clients’ business challenges more effectively.

“One of the key things I believe in, is that if you grow up as part of Gen Z or Gen Alpha, where you're constantly being advertised to and you're constantly being sold to, you just learn to filter it out,” he warns, adding that it’s not down to their attention spans but “to a consideration problem” with so much content being produced constantly. To overcome that, storytelling hooks and value exchanges are even more important than ever for brands – an issue, Regan-Asante says, he is always thinking about.