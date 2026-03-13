Plenty Restoring Harmony In Kitchen Chaos
AMV BBDO's new musical campaign for Plenty showcases how one simple wipe can bring the messy and the clean together in the kitchen in a joyous melody
13 March 2026
Creative agency AMV BBDO has created a humorous campaign for kitchen roll brand Plenty, owned by global hygiene and health company Essity, that shows us that there are two types of people in the world: the messy and the clean. And usually, they end up together.
A hero TV spot is a playful, musical number set in real, lived-in kitchens. A narrator appears, in the shape of a used teabag in a food waste bin, with the words: “There’s no right way to clean but there’s always somebody who does it wrong.” And then, as one partner cooks with carefree abandon and chaos, the other sings their grievances directly to them.
It’s a light-hearted anthem against the splatters, crumbs and, “How did you get mess there?” moments. The lyrics mirror the small but universal irritations of shared cooking, like a spatula flicking sauce across the counter, or a spoon dipped, licked and returned to the pot. Describing a ‘grime scene’ in which ‘what you’re doing there is the wrong kind of dirty’, the song celebrates Plenty as the solution to any ‘kitchen situationship’; restoring harmony with a simple wipe.
AMV BBDO used a range of filming techniques to immerse the audience in the energy and mess of the partners’ kitchens - capturing spills, splats and splurges in irksome detail. To embellish the chaos and fun spirit of the live action, it also used AI techniques to create glimpses of mucky mayhem whilst combining this with beautifully hand-illustrated typography to bring the scenes further to life.
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Irina Kim, Essity, explains: “As the go-to kitchen roll in the UK, Plenty is known for its reliable performance, keeping homes clean and cared for, and giving consumers the best value for their money. It has an important role to play as, when it comes to food preparation, there are two types of people - those who clean as they go and those who don’t. Tensions can run high. Thankfully, Plenty - or Okay as it is known in France - stop this from boiling over, so you can keep passions simmering.”
Nick Hulley, AMV BBDO, adds: “Data showed that for over 30% of men and women, the kitchen was a source of tension. So this campaign was devised as a song from clean partners to their messy ones, exclaiming their frustrations in an amusing way and positioning Plenty/Okay as the solution to all the kitchen mess and stress. It honours both the love and the frustration, describing all the relatable quibbles with love and a sense of humour. And, of course, offering up a sheet of kitchen roll with a nod and a wink, because they’re not just for decoration … one sheet does Plenty.”
CREDITS
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER Nadja Lossgott & Nicholas Hulley
CREATIVE Alex Duckworth & Daniel Mead, Louis Prenaud
PRODUCTION Edwina Dennison
CREATIVE DESIGN Daniel Mead, Ian Mills
STRATEGISTS Vicki Holgate, Ronan Mohak
ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT Aoife McCarthy, Tom Thornley
PRODUCTION COMPANY Mayda
DIRECTOR Carl Addy
PRODUCTION COMPANY PRODUCER Elliott Tagg, George Stovell
PRODUCTION COMPANY EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Georgie Castle
DOP Adam Singodia
CASTING DIRECTOR Hammond & Cox
1ST AD James Dyer
PRODUCTION DESIGNER Anna Mould
WARDROBE STYLIST Poppy Bell, Alisha Shepherd
MAKE UP ARTIST Lu Hinton, Sarah Buitelaar
EDIT HOUSE Search Party
EDITOR Pete Fullarton
EDIT ASSISTS Fin Scott
SOUND STUDIO Soundtree Music
SOUND ENGINEER Henning Knoepfel
MUSIC CO Soundtree Music
MUSIC CO FOUNDER Peter Raeburn
MUSIC CO MANAGING DIRECTOR & CREATIVE PARTNER Jay James
MUSIC ARRANGERS Luis Almau & Luke Fabia
MUSIC SUPERVISOR Jay James & Luis Almau
POST PRODUCTION COMPANY & COMPANY ADDRESS Black Kite
POST PRODUCTION PRODUCER 46 Featherstone St, London EC1Y 8RN
POST PRODUCTION EP Dale Heron
COLOURIST COMPANY Black Kite
SENIOR COLOURIST Tom Mangham
RETOUCHING Dan Jackson
MEDIA Zenith