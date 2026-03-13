Plenty Restoring Harmony In Kitchen Chaos

A hero TV spot is a playful, musical number set in real, lived-in kitchens. A narrator appears, in the shape of a used teabag in a food waste bin, with the words: “There’s no right way to clean but there’s always somebody who does it wrong.” And then, as one partner cooks with carefree abandon and chaos, the other sings their grievances directly to them.

It’s a light-hearted anthem against the splatters, crumbs and, “How did you get mess there?” moments. The lyrics mirror the small but universal irritations of shared cooking, like a spatula flicking sauce across the counter, or a spoon dipped, licked and returned to the pot. Describing a ‘grime scene’ in which ‘what you’re doing there is the wrong kind of dirty’, the song celebrates Plenty as the solution to any ‘kitchen situationship’; restoring harmony with a simple wipe.

AMV BBDO used a range of filming techniques to immerse the audience in the energy and mess of the partners’ kitchens - capturing spills, splats and splurges in irksome detail. To embellish the chaos and fun spirit of the live action, it also used AI techniques to create glimpses of mucky mayhem whilst combining this with beautifully hand-illustrated typography to bring the scenes further to life.