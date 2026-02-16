Pringles Flaunts Playful Connections
The new brand platform, 'Pass the Pringles', is by AMV BBDO
16 February 2026
Pringles, one of the world’s most iconic snack brands, is launching a new exciting European brand platform, “Pass the Pringles”. Rolling out today across 14 markets, the integrated campaign centres on creating playful connections sparked by passing a tube of Pringles, reflecting the real-world insight that people don’t just enjoy Pringles – they enjoy sharing them.
The campaign responds to a simple consumer truth, that modern life all too often means opportunities for playful connection pass us by. The platform positions Pringles as the ultimate sharing snack that brings people together, no matter the situation.
The hero film, directed by triple Cannes Grand Prix-winning collective Traktor, follows two acrobatic window cleaners who go to extraordinary lengths to pass a tube of Pringles while suspended halfway up a skyscraper. As they swing playfully across the building, office workers inside look on in surprise, while the iconic 80s track St Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion) by John Parr powers the action.
A suite of social films shows Pringles being passed between friends and families across everyday shared moments, from gaming to football to apero or aperitivo occasions. On TikTok, a branded mission encourages Pringles fans to create films that capture spontaneous moments of connection featuring Pringles being passed to people who need a pick-me-up. Creating an authentic chain reaction of warmth and play, and celebrating Pringles as a social snack, and catalyst for joy and shared experience.
The campaign has been created by an integrated agency team comprising AMV BBDO, Carat, JKR, RPM and Hogarth. High impact static and digital out-of-home, developed in partnership with Carat, landing across Europe including London, Madrid, Berlin, Paris and Milan. The OOH assets feature everyone from astronauts and aliens to gamers and businesswomen, all connected by the act of passing a tube of Pringles. Global branding agency, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) has developed a new, distinct brand world for the new “Pass the Pringles” platform.
Pass the Pringles will also be supported by full in-store, PR and shopper marketing activity. A pan-European shopper toolkit, developed by RPM, translates the platform into scalable retail activations across key occasions, partnerships and promotions. Hogarth provided cultural consultancy and localisation, producing over 600 adapted assets across TV, VOD, VOL, social and OOH to ensure the campaign resonates across 14 European markets.
Following the initial broadcast launch, the campaign will deepen engagement with priority communities such as gaming and football fans, using targeted digital media and influencer activations that encourage consumers to “Pass the Pringles” as a gesture of playful kindness.
The campaign launches in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Poland in February, followed by Belgium, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia and Bulgaria in Q2. Media activity spans TV, Broadcast VOD, CTV, VOL, Social, Out-of-Home and influencer partnerships.
Paul Humphries, Chief Marketing Officer at Pringles: “The new campaign is built on a clear and highly relevant insight: as we get caught up in the demands of modern life, we too often let opportunities for connection with other people pass us by. We’re encouraging people to break the cycle and ‘Pass the Pringles’ sparking a moment of playful connection”
