AMV BBDO 2025: A Platform For Relentless Creativity

It has been a transformative year for AMV BBDO, with a burst of renewed boldness and confidence. The end of 2025 saw the agency subsume FCB London following the Omnicom/Interpublic merger.

Under CEO Xavier Rees, the agency has assembled a new leadership team including CCOs Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott, with new recruits Jemima Monies in the role of chief growth officer and Jo Arden as group CSO.

And the team has no fear of rocking the boat, an agenda which helps its work stand out in a crowd of same.

"If everyone agrees on everything, you can't move forward. This is about making big advertising ideas that really resonate with people all across the country, across the world and in a modern landscape," Rees told Creative Salon.

It's a continued focus on fostering that philosophy that led the agency to switch up its "The Work, The Work, The Work" slogan to "Big Ideas That Real People Love" this year.