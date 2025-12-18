The Showcase 2025
AMV BBDO 2025: A Platform For Relentless Creativity
In 2025, CEO Xavier Rees has spearheaded award-winning creative output, all while modernising and continuing to foster new talent
18 December 2025
It has been a transformative year for AMV BBDO, with a burst of renewed boldness and confidence. The end of 2025 saw the agency subsume FCB London following the Omnicom/Interpublic merger.
Under CEO Xavier Rees, the agency has assembled a new leadership team including CCOs Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott, with new recruits Jemima Monies in the role of chief growth officer and Jo Arden as group CSO.
And the team has no fear of rocking the boat, an agenda which helps its work stand out in a crowd of same.
"If everyone agrees on everything, you can't move forward. This is about making big advertising ideas that really resonate with people all across the country, across the world and in a modern landscape," Rees told Creative Salon.
It's a continued focus on fostering that philosophy that led the agency to switch up its "The Work, The Work, The Work" slogan to "Big Ideas That Real People Love" this year.
Creative Salon On AMV BBDO's 2025
This year has seen AMV BBDO put creativity at the forefront of its agenda and that attitude is displayed across its work.
AMV's 'A Lovely Day for a Guinness' put a spotlight on the brand's second season as the Official Beer and Official Non-Alcoholic Beer of the Premier League. The campaign celebrates the emotional highs and communal rituals of matchday fandom, capturing real fans from all 20 clubs in intimate, joyous moments that underscore how shared experiences make any game day “lovely”.
For Currys, 'Sigh of Relief' used humour and empathy to follow three customers with accessibility needs navigating tech retail, turning the familiar “sigh of relief” into the emotional reward when store colleagues truly understand and meet their needs. The spot won Channel 4's Diversity In Advertising Award.
For the opening of Guinness’s new Open Gate Brewery in London, AMV’s 'Good Things Are Coming' OOH campaign deployed striking, stripped-back visuals across key city locations to spark curiosity and invite audiences into the brand’s heritage-meets-innovation story, deepening engagement with fans and passersby alike.
Refuge’s 'Red Flags' installation by AMV for International Women’s Day, transformed survivor voices into a sea of literal red flags at London’s Outernet, exposing the often unseen signs of domestic abuse and urging the public to recognise that “no red flag is too small” - turning invisible harm into something unavoidable.
And Tempo’s 'Taxi' campaign followed an empathetic cab driver whose small gestures - offering a tissue at just the right moment - elevate ordinary moments into powerful expressions of care, reinforcing the brand’s positioning of being “ready for anything” and celebrating the quiet emotional labour of everyday heroes.
AMV's 'Sniffable Billboard' activation for Rexona turned out-of-home into a cheeky sensory experience, inviting passersby in Camden to literally smell the new Whole Body Deodorant on giant printed body parts - a bold, playful way to destigmatise conversations about body odour and spotlight the product’s all-over protection.
Finally, Currys’ 'Sells What Now?' campaign used surprise and humour to spotlight the unexpectedly broad range of products available at the retailer, from smart home gadgets to wellness tech and power tools, challenging outdated perceptions of what Currys actually sells. By placing these left-field items front and centre in a confident, product-led format, the campaign reframes Currys as a modern, relevant destination for “tech for every need,” not just big-ticket electronics.
In further proof of his commitment to fostering the next generation of creatives, Rees has launched the creator-led social agency Native.
It is led by JOE Media CEO and UNILAD founding team member Sam Regan Asante. He and Matt Henry, AMV’s head of innovation, have created the creator-led offer that now works with many of the agency’s clients, such as Currys, Essity, Mars, and VOXI.
Meanwhile, the development of AI platform Omni has continued to help its creative team by creating a "sparring partner", s Lossgott has described it - emphasising the agency's focus on efficiency combined with game-changing creativity.
Creative Salon says... In 2025 Rees has been busy reshaping the agency so that will be a creative force to contend with now and in the future. With a powerful AI tool and a relentless focus on creative talent and inspiring brand platforms, it has cemented itself as an integrated and multi-purpose partner. Now that AMV is subsuming FCB London in 2026, meaning the arrival of its former CEO Katy Wright as its chief client officer, the AMV train and talent pool set is bigger still.