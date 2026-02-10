DVLA Clamps Down On Vehicle Tax Evasion
'Clampy' is its debut work with creative agency, AMV BBDO
10 February 2026
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is tackling vehicle tax evasion with a new campaign created by AMV BBDO. The launch marks the agency’s first work for the DVLA.
The humorous campaign introduces a new character inspired by one of the DVLA’s most recognisable enforcement tools: the wheel clamp. Affectionately known as “Clampy”, the character stars in two 20-second films that speak directly to vehicle owners who have failed to tax their vehicles.
In the first film, Clampy bemoans John for attempting to dodge taxing his car. Chancing it leaves Clampy stuck to John’s vehicle and in the firing line of a passing dog that cocks its leg. Clampy’s troubles don’t stop there. In the second film, he misses his son’s birthday party after absent-minded Leanne forgets to tax her vehicle.
Both films end with the car owner coming into view and sighing with frustration when they spot the clamp, playfully dramatising the disruptive reality of forgetting or dodging vehicle tax.
Directed by Florence Poppy Deary through Biscuit, the campaign runs across social media including Meta and Reddit, YouTube and other online video platforms, out-of-home, and audio until 31 March.
The campaign premiered on audio and out-of-home on 26 January, followed by social and online video on 10 February.
Daniel Wood, Head of External Communications at DVLA, said: “This campaign brings a key enforcement route, clamping, to life in a relatable way. Most motorists tax on time, but when they don’t, the consequences can be significant, including having their vehicle clamped. The campaign highlights how quick and easy it is to tax your vehicle online - and paying by Direct Debit can help motorists stay on top of renewals and avoid meeting Clampy.”
Ben Edwards, Executive Creative Director, AMV BBDO: “We’re hugely proud that Clampy is our first campaign for the DVLA. Every person he’s met along the creative gauntlet has added something to him, until he became this funny, strange, slightly sad character we all feel incredibly fond of. Hopefully, everyone who sees him out and about feels the same as us and that he makes people think twice about risking not taxing their vehicle, and acts as a gentle reminder for those likely to forget.”
