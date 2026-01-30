smart energy correct size

Ross Kemp And Einstein Unite Again For Smart Energy

Created by AMV BBDO, the campaign highlights how a smart meter is more convenient than it seems

By Creative Salon

30 January 2026

Smart Energy GB continues its longstanding relationship with the much-loved Albert Einstein character to demonstrate that getting cheaper off-peak energy is easier than you think, with a smart meter. In a new campaign created by AMV BBDO, broadcaster Ross Kemp joins Einstein to show that if someone known for doing things the hard way can find using energy flexibly easy, then anyone can.

The latest campaign harnesses new consumer insight which shows that the main barriers to people using their energy flexibly are perceptions of ease and convenience – and challenges the common misconception that cheaper off-peak energy is only available overnight. By highlighting that off-peak energy is available at different times, such as during the day and weekends, the campaign demonstrates that shifting your energy use is easier than people think.

The new work, directed by Fred Rowson through Blink, contrasts Ross Kemp doing things the hard way, as he crawls through a ditch and does his laundry in a cement mixer, with the ease of flexible energy use. All you need is a smart meter and a flexible scheme or tariff. The campaign will engage and educate audiences via a highly targeted media strategy set by T&P and will run across TV, VOD, social, digital and radio.

It follows the success of Smart Energy GB’s ‘Energy Flexibility’ campaign launched in 2024 featuring Einstein and broadcaster Angela Rippon, which raised awareness of the rewards that people could access by using their energy flexibly.

Chris Taggart, Director of Marketing at Smart Energy GB, said: “As more flexible schemes and tariffs come onto the market, we want to showcase the benefits and rewards that a smart meter can unlock. Our latest campaign tackles the key barriers that might put people off being flexible with their energy use, showing them that getting cheaper off-peak energy is actually easier than they think – with a smart meter.

Tim Riley, Creative Partner at AMV BBDO, said: “Everyone knows Ross Kemp is someone who doesn’t shirk a challenge. In fact, he relishes doing things the hard way. So we thought it was time he got to do something that wasn’t difficult. Getting cheaper energy."

Credits


Chief Creative Officer

Nicholas Hulley & Nadja Lossgott

Creative Director

Tim Riley

Social Creative Director

Ant Eagle

Social Creative

Tim King

Strategy

Emily Brydon, Frederik Schjottz

Account Management

Ella Dolding, Sasha Barrett, Ryan Timms, Charlotte Oram

Agency Producer

Yvonne Chalkley & Kim Marshall

Photographer

Sam McElwee

Director/ Production Co 

Fred Rowson at Blink Productions

Producer

Richard Wilson

Editor

Samuel Marr

Post Production

Coffee & TV & Selected Works

Sound Design

Parv at Noble State

DoP

Patrick Meller

