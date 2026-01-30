Ross Kemp And Einstein Unite Again For Smart Energy

Smart Energy GB continues its longstanding relationship with the much-loved Albert Einstein character to demonstrate that getting cheaper off-peak energy is easier than you think, with a smart meter. In a new campaign created by AMV BBDO, broadcaster Ross Kemp joins Einstein to show that if someone known for doing things the hard way can find using energy flexibly easy, then anyone can.

The latest campaign harnesses new consumer insight which shows that the main barriers to people using their energy flexibly are perceptions of ease and convenience – and challenges the common misconception that cheaper off-peak energy is only available overnight. By highlighting that off-peak energy is available at different times, such as during the day and weekends, the campaign demonstrates that shifting your energy use is easier than people think.

The new work, directed by Fred Rowson through Blink, contrasts Ross Kemp doing things the hard way, as he crawls through a ditch and does his laundry in a cement mixer, with the ease of flexible energy use. All you need is a smart meter and a flexible scheme or tariff. The campaign will engage and educate audiences via a highly targeted media strategy set by T&P and will run across TV, VOD, social, digital and radio.