Currys Cuts Through The Black Friday Noise With 'Lowest Ever Prices' Choir
AMV BBDO brought together singers including the lowest purported voice in London
31 October 2025
At a time when every retailer is vying for attention, Currys is cutting through the Black Friday chaos. Its new campaign, created by AMV BBDO and Spark Foundry, transforms the brand’s famous “Lowest Ever Prices” promise into an unforgettable sonic experience - the Lowest Ever Prices Choir.
Following the success of last year’s Black Friday campaign, which introduced Currys’ bold policy guaranteeing that no discount deal has been cheaper in the past six months, this year’s work doubles down on clarity and trust. Faced with the challenge of making that promise unmissable in a sea of shouting brands, the creative response was to go lower, much lower. The new campaign harnesses the power of audio to create the Lowest. Ever. Prices. Choir.
The agency assembled a choir including one singer reputed to have the lowest voice in London. Their anthem was “O Fortuna”, from Carmina Burana, reimagined with new lyrics that repeat Currys’ price promise in a way that’s impossible to ignore.
Each spot opens with the line: “This Black Friday at Currys, every deal is at our lowest ever price,” before building into a thunderous choral refrain: “Our lowest ever price, our lowest ever prices…”. The sonic identity will feature in over 60 price and product assets across TV, VOD, OLV, audio and social.
The agency partnered with Finger Music to enhance the depth and distinctiveness of the choir, creating an audio mnemonic that lives beyond the campaign itself – a sound as ownable as the brand’s promise.
The team at native@AMV also developed paid social content to amply the campaign, featuring Currys colleagues lip-syncing to the choir.
Dan Rubel, Brand and Marketing Director at Currys commented, "This Black Friday, we’re making our boldest promise yet: every Black Friday deal is at its lowest ever price. That called for a campaign that’s loud, proud, and unforgettable to match.
We know audio is one of the most effective ways to drive impact, so we set out to create an earworm - something that would burrow into brains quickly. And what better way to do that than with a classically trained choir? It’s absurd, but it goes beyond all techspectations.
We believe most will love it. We know some might hate it. But either way, they won’t miss it or forget about it."
AMV BBDO Creative Directors Jez Tribe and Dave Westland said, “Currys’ lowest prices guarantee is one of the few messages worth hearing at this time of year. But with so many brands shouting about Black Friday, we knew we wanted to create an earworm to make us stand out. Audio is one of the most powerful tools we have to drive attention, memorability and emotional engagement – and with a promise built around ‘lowest’ prices, getting a bass heavy choir to sing about Currys lowest ever prices seemed the right direction for us to head in.”
The campaign will run across TV, online video, radio and social throughout the Black Friday sales period, with media planning and buying handled by Spark Foundry.
Credits
Client: Currys
Campaign title: Currys Lowest Ever Prices
Client name: Aisling Lancaster, Martin Burke, Harriet Gorman and Alex Boothe
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
Chief Creative Officers: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott
Creative Directors: Jez Tribe and Dave Westland
Creative: Matt King
Agency Planning Team: Sam Williams and Stephanie Simon
Agency Account Team: Anna Covell, Annabel Jerome, Georgia Phillips and Alice O’Rorke
Agency Producer: Lucy Neal
Media Agency: Spark Foundry
Production Company: Finger Music