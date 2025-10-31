Currys Cuts Through The Black Friday Noise With 'Lowest Ever Prices' Choir

At a time when every retailer is vying for attention, Currys is cutting through the Black Friday chaos. Its new campaign, created by AMV BBDO and Spark Foundry, transforms the brand’s famous “Lowest Ever Prices” promise into an unforgettable sonic experience - the Lowest Ever Prices Choir.

Following the success of last year’s Black Friday campaign, which introduced Currys’ bold policy guaranteeing that no discount deal has been cheaper in the past six months, this year’s work doubles down on clarity and trust. Faced with the challenge of making that promise unmissable in a sea of shouting brands, the creative response was to go lower, much lower. The new campaign harnesses the power of audio to create the Lowest. Ever. Prices. Choir.

The agency assembled a choir including one singer reputed to have the lowest voice in London. Their anthem was “O Fortuna”, from Carmina Burana, reimagined with new lyrics that repeat Currys’ price promise in a way that’s impossible to ignore.

Each spot opens with the line: “This Black Friday at Currys, every deal is at our lowest ever price,” before building into a thunderous choral refrain: “Our lowest ever price, our lowest ever prices…”. The sonic identity will feature in over 60 price and product assets across TV, VOD, OLV, audio and social.

The agency partnered with Finger Music to enhance the depth and distinctiveness of the choir, creating an audio mnemonic that lives beyond the campaign itself – a sound as ownable as the brand’s promise.