Decathlon celebrates the thrill in trying something new

The film beautifully captures that no matter what age you are, whether you are experienced at a sport or just starting out, there is an exhilaration in trying something for the first time; that lump in your throat, the anticipation, the brave leap into the unknown.

A range of people are seen engaging in activities, such as a family’s first campaign trip, a girls’ ballet class and a group of cyclists descending a mountain. These scenes highlight the breadth of Decathlon’s sports equipment and the emotional power of discovering something for the first time, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro. By offering high‑quality, accessible products for every level, Decathlon opens the door to all kinds of firsts, ensuring that everyone can experience the thrill of trying something new. Through providing quality and affordable kit for every level, Decathlon ensures all the firsts are within everyone’s reach.