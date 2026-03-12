decathlon trying new things amv bbdo

Decathlon celebrates the thrill in trying something new

The film by AMV BBDO showcases the fun of trying out a new sport for the first time with nine-year-old voiceover star Frida

By Creative Salon

12 March 2026

Decathlon has unveiled a new global campaign, co-written with the nine-year-old voice over star, showing how the world’s largest sports retailer helps customers fulfil their sporting goals across a range of activities and experiences.

The film created by AMV BBDO and co-written by voice over star Frida, describes the excitement and thrills of first-time sporting achievements. Since children are the ultimate authority on trying new things, the script was personally adapted by Frida, who tells us about her own experiences.

The film beautifully captures that no matter what age you are, whether you are experienced at a sport or just starting out, there is an exhilaration in trying something for the first time; that lump in your throat, the anticipation, the brave leap into the unknown.

A range of people are seen engaging in activities, such as a family’s first campaign trip, a girls’ ballet class and a group of cyclists descending a mountain. These scenes highlight the breadth of Decathlon’s sports equipment and the emotional power of discovering something for the first time, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro. By offering high‑quality, accessible products for every level, Decathlon opens the door to all kinds of firsts, ensuring that everyone can experience the thrill of trying something new. Through providing quality and affordable kit for every level, Decathlon ensures all the firsts are within everyone’s reach.

Laura Rogers, Executive Creative Director at AMV BBDO says: “This campaign embraces the heart-racing, hair-raising, beginner mindset that unites everyone from pro-athletes to first timers. And continues Decathlon's proud tradition to make sport for everyone. In the words of Frida: 'I think there must be a bazillion things to try for the first time’. I couldn’t agree more.”

Launching in the UK and across Europe the campaign will run across digital media, social, TV, Cinema and OOH with 30 second, 20 second and 15 second cut down versions.

CREDITS

CCO: Nadj Lossgott & Nick Hulley

ECD: Laura Rogers

Creative Director: George Hackford-Jones, Jez Tribe, Dave Westland

Strategy Partner: Joe Smith

Strategy Director: Becca Brett

Designers: Dian Sofia, Ian Mills

Motion designer: Ian Patrick

Executive Producer: Nick Godden

Senior Assistant Producer: Kieran O'Malley

Senior Art Producer: Rhiannon Nicol

Business Affairs: Cate Killeen, Michelle Holmes

Senior Project manager: Paul Glucklich

Managing Partner: Bruna Bechelli

Group Board Account Director: Pink Kitsawat

Account Director: Kenza Chakib

Account Manager: Tom Thornley

