Macmillan Cancer Support Spotlights The Realities Of Cancer Care
The work by AMV BBDO aims to deepen understanding of how experiences of cancer can be unfairly differ
07 April 2026
Macmillan Cancer Support is shining a light on the realities of cancer care with a new national campaign created with AMV BBDO. The charity aims to deepen understanding of how experiences of cancer can be unfairly affected by where a person lives, their income, background, or how they communicate -.
The launch marks the start of a new year-long push as part of Macmillan’s Fair Cancer Care campaign, bringing together the charity’s services, partnerships and supporters in a shared mission to make cancer care fair for everyone.
The campaign aims to amplify the voices of those facing unfairness, build understanding of the gaps in cancer care, and encourage the public, partners, and professionals to play a role in addressing them - while making Macmillan’s services more visible and accessible to those who need them most.
While previous campaigns have focused on Macmillan Nurses, this work broadens the spotlight to the full range of services and support available. It sits alongside Macmillan’s wider efforts with the healthcare system, partners, and communities to tackle inequalities and improve access to care and support.
Launching with primetime TV spots and supported by out-of-home, print ads and social media activity, the creative will also appear in high footfall locations including London Waterloo station and by The O2 Arena in London. Debuting during the ad break of the Great British Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, the campaign aims to increase understanding of Macmillan’s range of services and drive public support for the charity’s work.
Building on Macmillan’s Whatever It Takes platform, the campaign reinforces the charity’s commitment to ensuring everyone receives the best possible care, regardless of background, location or circumstance.
A film led by lived experience
The campaign’s 60-second TV film features a cast of real people with lived experience of cancer, real Macmillan professionals, and actors portraying authentic, lived experiences. It centres on their personal stories, bringing to life the realities of living with cancer.
Midway through, the narrative shifts to hope, revealing the human impact of Macmillan’s support. From community initiatives to one-to-one support, its services help people access the support they need and regain a sense of control.
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The film concludes with real Macmillan professionals, a Boots Macmillan Information Pharmacist, and community partners uniting under the charity’s Whatever It Takes banner. United by the message that “it takes us all”, the film becomes a rallying cry - calling on individuals, communities, and organisations to come together and make cancer care fair for everyone.
The TV is supported by social, out-of-home (OOH) and press.
Created with and for communities
Real voices sit at the heart of the campaign. The film features Paul Campbell, CEO of Cancer Black Care, Maurice Blake of Can Survive UK, both with lived experience of prostate cancer, as well as Anderson Boyce of Barbers Against Prostate Cancer.
Paul also provides the film’s voiceover, grounding the campaign in authenticity and lived experience. Reflecting on the experience, he said:
“This advert going out on national TV is special, but more than that, it matters because of what it represents. Representation matters. Real stories matter. I want to thank Macmillan Cancer Support for having the courage to tell real stories, not polished or perfect stories. Far too often, those stories go unheard - and for me, that takes bravery. Macmillan has created the space for voices like mine to be heard. I really hope this reaches the people who need it most, because I know first-hand what that kind of support means.”
Macmillan and AMV BBDO partnered with The Unmistakables and consulted with OUTpatients to ensure the campaign authentically reflects the lived experiences of the audiences most affected by inequalities in cancer care - recognising that meaningful, inclusive representation takes time, care, and collaboration.
Asad Dhunna, Founder and Chief Executive of The Unmistakables said: “It’s been wonderful to continue our partnership with Macmillan and ensure everything from the overarching narratives, through to the language used and the casting is authentic, relevant and credible across AV, OOH, Social, Radio and PR.
This campaign will be seen in so many different ways given the diversity of the communities Macmillan is addressing, which will be reflective of the various insights we’ve uncovered throughout this process. Knowing that our works means that people will be and feel seen better by Macmillan and be more inclined to access the support available for them or their loved ones means the world to us and is at the heart of what we do at the Unmistakables.”
Sonia Sudhakar, Chief Engagement Officer at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “At Macmillan, we know cancer isn’t fair, but cancer care should be. Our new ‘Fair Cancer Care’ campaign brings real stories to life, showing the challenges people face and the support available to them, whoever or wherever they are.
“It will take all of us to build Fair Cancer Care. This is a rallying call to everyone: whether you’re living with cancer, supporting someone who is, or simply want to help - you can stand with us and play a part in making cancer care fairer for all.”
Sam Williams, Strategy Partner at AMV BBDO said: "When you get diagnosed with cancer your whole world is turned upside down. That news is hard enough, but your experience shouldn’t be made worse because of who you are, where you live or how you identify. We wanted this campaign to bring to life the unfairness faced by those living with cancer who feel invisible and unheard in a system which isn’t designed for their needs, whilst inspiring people to act. They say it takes a village to raise a family, but it takes all of us to fight for fairer cancer care."
Credits:
Chief Creative Officer- Nicholas Hulley, Nadja Lossgott
Head of Strategy- Sam Williams
Business Lead- Alexandra Sandford Smith
Creative Director- Luca Grosso
Strategy Director- Becca Brett
Account Director-James Bancroft, Elana Murphy
Art Director - Tim King,
Copywriter - Esin Huseyin
Creative Production Partner- Rebecca Scharf
Senior Art Producer- Louisa Frost
Interactive Producer- Anwar Meah
Account Executive- Inca Cunningham-Reid
Lead Designer - Rich Holgate, Dian Sofia
Designer - Xavier Unwin, Ian Mills, Nick Vassou, Tom Harris
Production Company: PrettyBird
Director: child. // @childartiste
Executive Producer / Producer: Mayling Wong
Production Manager: Enrique Soares da Silva
Managing Director / Executive Producer: Emily Rudge
Director of Production: Fiona Bamford-Phillips
Casting Director: Khamel Cochrane
Director of Photography: Bradford Young
Production Designer: Julija Fricsone-Gavriss
Wardrobe: Katie McGoldrick
Editor: Emma Backman
Edit Producer: Demi Roach-Lewin
Colour Producer: Renata Fabri
1st Assistant Director: Sascha Marden
2nd Assistant Director: Phoebe Vale Markham
3rd Assistant Director: Kai (Kalyan) Rajakulasingam
Location Manager: Sam Mosedale
Cast Coordinator: Mia Henderson
Production Runner: Caspar Butterworth
Runner: Arabella Palmer
Runner: Tij Mustafa
Runner: Alexandra Visone
Runner: Gabriela Routledge
Focus Puller: Chaz Lyon
Clapper Loader: Tom Watson
Camera Trainee: Lottie Lunn
Camera Car: Alister Bugge
Camera: ARRI
DIT: Deloris Collins
Live Grade: Mardon de Carvalho
Video Playback: Jack Driver
Gaffer: Riaz Ahmed
Best Boy: Kieran Brown
Desk Operator: Alex Magill
Electrician: Connor Baskerville
Electrician: Ross Murrell
Electrician: Meg Sharp
Electrician: Jovan Lawrence
Electrician: Joseph Khalil
Electrician: Finley Raymond Meehan
Electrician: Dhruv Narain
Electrician: Dan Maathieu
Electrician: Joe Morgan Hunt
Electrician: Joseph Tesfamarieam
Lights: SHL
Key Grip: Johnny Donne
Head Tech: Darren Bailey
2nd Grip: Alex Tate
2nd Grip: Mo Abdi
Crane Tech: Jody White
Grip Trainee: Tiger Brewer
Master Rigger: Paul Howes
Rigger: Michael Smith
Rigger: Shaun Beach
Rigger: Liam Doran
Rigger: Steven Morgan
Rigger: Cornelious Kelly
Rigger: Nathan Cowlard
Rigger: Robbie Chance
Sound Recordist: Jake Lee-Savage
Wardrobe Assistant: Lara Bell
Wardrobe Assistant: Georgia Herman
Wardrobe Assistant: Zoe Graham
Make-up Artist: Ayopo Abiri
Make-up Assistant: Sasha Chudeeva
Hair Stylist: Nafisat Olayinka
Hair Stylist Assistant: Jamila Nanozzi
Art Director: Fin Sullivan
Set Decorator: Matty Mancey-Jones
Set Decorator: Megan Bosaw
Prop Master: Matthew Gant
Standby Props: Ollie Gant
Prop Assistant: Alex Podger
Prop Assistant: Ella Hurman
Prop Assistant: Charlie Gleeson
Prop Assistant: Jon Boylan
Prop Assistant: Dan Margerison
Prop Assistant: Terry Nelson
Prop Assistant: Jack Dodd
Scenic Painter: Saskia Gall
Scenic Painter: Katie Jones
BSL Interpreter: Olivia Browne
BSL Interpreter: Tabitha Collins
Medic: Debbi Anderson
Medic: Dawn Wright
Security: Mark Cowling
Fire Marshall: Mesh Ruparelia
Catering: Lords
Honeywagon: Gary Mavor
SPECIAL THANKS
One Stop // Custom House // Airspace Locations // Lords Catering
Talent Talks // Royal Parks // ETC // Cabin Edit // LUX // Sound Disposition
Wavevend // SP Locations // Get Set Hire // Advanced Access // GS Rigging
Splitz Facilities // Leebra