Macmillan Cancer Support Spotlights The Realities Of Cancer Care

The film concludes with real Macmillan professionals, a Boots Macmillan Information Pharmacist, and community partners uniting under the charity’s Whatever It Takes banner. United by the message that “it takes us all”, the film becomes a rallying cry - calling on individuals, communities, and organisations to come together and make cancer care fair for everyone.

The TV is supported by social, out-of-home (OOH) and press.

Created with and for communities

Real voices sit at the heart of the campaign. The film features Paul Campbell, CEO of Cancer Black Care, Maurice Blake of Can Survive UK, both with lived experience of prostate cancer, as well as Anderson Boyce of Barbers Against Prostate Cancer.

Paul also provides the film’s voiceover, grounding the campaign in authenticity and lived experience. Reflecting on the experience, he said:

“This advert going out on national TV is special, but more than that, it matters because of what it represents. Representation matters. Real stories matter. I want to thank Macmillan Cancer Support for having the courage to tell real stories, not polished or perfect stories. Far too often, those stories go unheard - and for me, that takes bravery. Macmillan has created the space for voices like mine to be heard. I really hope this reaches the people who need it most, because I know first-hand what that kind of support means.”

Macmillan and AMV BBDO partnered with The Unmistakables and consulted with OUTpatients to ensure the campaign authentically reflects the lived experiences of the audiences most affected by inequalities in cancer care - recognising that meaningful, inclusive representation takes time, care, and collaboration.

Asad Dhunna, Founder and Chief Executive of The Unmistakables said: “It’s been wonderful to continue our partnership with Macmillan and ensure everything from the overarching narratives, through to the language used and the casting is authentic, relevant and credible across AV, OOH, Social, Radio and PR.

This campaign will be seen in so many different ways given the diversity of the communities Macmillan is addressing, which will be reflective of the various insights we’ve uncovered throughout this process. Knowing that our works means that people will be and feel seen better by Macmillan and be more inclined to access the support available for them or their loved ones means the world to us and is at the heart of what we do at the Unmistakables.”

Sonia Sudhakar, Chief Engagement Officer at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “At Macmillan, we know cancer isn’t fair, but cancer care should be. Our new ‘Fair Cancer Care’ campaign brings real stories to life, showing the challenges people face and the support available to them, whoever or wherever they are.

“It will take all of us to build Fair Cancer Care. This is a rallying call to everyone: whether you’re living with cancer, supporting someone who is, or simply want to help - you can stand with us and play a part in making cancer care fairer for all.”

Sam Williams, Strategy Partner at AMV BBDO said: "When you get diagnosed with cancer your whole world is turned upside down. That news is hard enough, but your experience shouldn’t be made worse because of who you are, where you live or how you identify. We wanted this campaign to bring to life the unfairness faced by those living with cancer who feel invisible and unheard in a system which isn’t designed for their needs, whilst inspiring people to act. They say it takes a village to raise a family, but it takes all of us to fight for fairer cancer care."

Credits:

Chief Creative Officer- Nicholas Hulley, Nadja Lossgott

Head of Strategy- Sam Williams

Business Lead- Alexandra Sandford Smith

Creative Director- Luca Grosso

Strategy Director- Becca Brett

Account Director-James Bancroft, Elana Murphy

Art Director - Tim King,

Copywriter - Esin Huseyin

Creative Production Partner- Rebecca Scharf

Senior Art Producer- Louisa Frost

Interactive Producer- Anwar Meah

Account Executive- Inca Cunningham-Reid

Lead Designer - Rich Holgate, Dian Sofia

Designer - Xavier Unwin, Ian Mills, Nick Vassou, Tom Harris

Production Company: PrettyBird

Director: child. // @childartiste

Executive Producer / Producer: Mayling Wong

Production Manager: Enrique Soares da Silva

Managing Director / Executive Producer: Emily Rudge

Director of Production: Fiona Bamford-Phillips

Casting Director: Khamel Cochrane

Director of Photography: Bradford Young

Production Designer: Julija Fricsone-Gavriss

Wardrobe: Katie McGoldrick

Editor: Emma Backman

Edit Producer: Demi Roach-Lewin

Colour Producer: Renata Fabri

1st Assistant Director: Sascha Marden

2nd Assistant Director: Phoebe Vale Markham

3rd Assistant Director: Kai (Kalyan) Rajakulasingam

Location Manager: Sam Mosedale

Cast Coordinator: Mia Henderson

Production Runner: Caspar Butterworth

Runner: Arabella Palmer

Runner: Tij Mustafa

Runner: Alexandra Visone

Runner: Gabriela Routledge

Focus Puller: Chaz Lyon

Clapper Loader: Tom Watson

Camera Trainee: Lottie Lunn

Camera Car: Alister Bugge

Camera: ARRI

DIT: Deloris Collins

Live Grade: Mardon de Carvalho

Video Playback: Jack Driver

Gaffer: Riaz Ahmed

Best Boy: Kieran Brown

Desk Operator: Alex Magill

Electrician: Connor Baskerville

Electrician: Ross Murrell

Electrician: Meg Sharp

Electrician: Jovan Lawrence

Electrician: Joseph Khalil

Electrician: Finley Raymond Meehan

Electrician: Dhruv Narain

Electrician: Dan Maathieu

Electrician: Joe Morgan Hunt

Electrician: Joseph Tesfamarieam

Lights: SHL

Key Grip: Johnny Donne

Head Tech: Darren Bailey

2nd Grip: Alex Tate

2nd Grip: Mo Abdi

Crane Tech: Jody White

Grip Trainee: Tiger Brewer

Master Rigger: Paul Howes

Rigger: Michael Smith

Rigger: Shaun Beach

Rigger: Liam Doran

Rigger: Steven Morgan

Rigger: Cornelious Kelly

Rigger: Nathan Cowlard

Rigger: Robbie Chance

Sound Recordist: Jake Lee-Savage

Wardrobe Assistant: Lara Bell

Wardrobe Assistant: Georgia Herman

Wardrobe Assistant: Zoe Graham

Make-up Artist: Ayopo Abiri

Make-up Assistant: Sasha Chudeeva

Hair Stylist: Nafisat Olayinka

Hair Stylist Assistant: Jamila Nanozzi

Art Director: Fin Sullivan

Set Decorator: Matty Mancey-Jones

Set Decorator: Megan Bosaw

Prop Master: Matthew Gant

Standby Props: Ollie Gant

Prop Assistant: Alex Podger

Prop Assistant: Ella Hurman

Prop Assistant: Charlie Gleeson

Prop Assistant: Jon Boylan

Prop Assistant: Dan Margerison

Prop Assistant: Terry Nelson

Prop Assistant: Jack Dodd

Scenic Painter: Saskia Gall

Scenic Painter: Katie Jones

BSL Interpreter: Olivia Browne

BSL Interpreter: Tabitha Collins

Medic: Debbi Anderson

Medic: Dawn Wright

Security: Mark Cowling

Fire Marshall: Mesh Ruparelia

Catering: Lords

Honeywagon: Gary Mavor

SPECIAL THANKS

One Stop // Custom House // Airspace Locations // Lords Catering

Talent Talks // Royal Parks // ETC // Cabin Edit // LUX // Sound Disposition

Wavevend // SP Locations // Get Set Hire // Advanced Access // GS Rigging

Splitz Facilities // Leebra