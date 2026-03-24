Snickers Unleashes Hunger Alter-Egos in Outdoor Campaign

Snickers is launching a new out-of-home campaign, the latest chapter of its globally celebrated platform, ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’.

The creative - which will run in 55 markets across Europe and Central Eurasia - is built on a simple, powerful truth: when we’re hungry, who we are can completely change, revealing a version of ourselves that is typically out of character.

Developed in partnership with AMV BBDO, the OOH series features humorous executions that capture the out-of-sorts behaviours that being hungry leads to. Each animal represents and amplifies a different consequence including a hot headed tiger, a drained snail and a sluggish sloth.