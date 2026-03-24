Snickers Unleashes Hunger Alter-Egos in Outdoor Campaign
Striking visual transformations capture the many faces of hunger in OOH series created by AMV BBDO
24 March 2026
Snickers is launching a new out-of-home campaign, the latest chapter of its globally celebrated platform, ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’.
The creative - which will run in 55 markets across Europe and Central Eurasia - is built on a simple, powerful truth: when we’re hungry, who we are can completely change, revealing a version of ourselves that is typically out of character.
Developed in partnership with AMV BBDO, the OOH series features humorous executions that capture the out-of-sorts behaviours that being hungry leads to. Each animal represents and amplifies a different consequence including a hot headed tiger, a drained snail and a sluggish sloth.
For years, Snickers has been the go-to satisfaction for those who have fallen foul of hunger. Its role is simple: to fuel people up and get them back to their normal selves, putting a stop to those out-of-character hunger moments before they go too far.
“Our 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' platform has always tapped into universal truths to create moments of humour and relief,” says Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, Europe & Central Eurasia, Mars Snacking. "This new creative is a visual distillation of that idea, playfully capturing the consequences of hunger, and reinforces our broader ‘get back to being you’ positioning.”
Nicholas Hulley, Chief Creative Officer at AMV BBDO commented: "Adding to an iconic platform requires bold simplicity. We stripped the idea down to a single question: what does hunger feel like? By visualising those raw, unfiltered hunger moods, we created an instant and humorous shorthand for the core message.”
Credits
Agency Credits List
• Chief Creative Officer – Nicholas Hulley
• Chief Creative Officer – Nadja Lossgot
• Creative Director – George Hackforth-Jones
• Creative Design Director – Daniel Mead
• Senior Creative – Alex Mendes Cesar
• Senior Creative – Hugo Catraio
• Senior Creative – Andy Parsons
• Senior Art Producer – Lou Frost
• Strategy Partner – John McDonald
• Business Lead– Henrietta Corley
• Account Director – Oliver Corcoran
• Senior Project Manager – Stefanie Price
Production Company Credits
• Photographer: Ale Burset
• Photographer Art Director: Mariano Legname Garcia
• Digital Retouching: Diego Speroni
• Executive Producer: Marcela Moracci
• Line Producer: Ariel Ticona Molina
• Production House: Wolf Credo
Client Credit List
• Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, Europe & Central Eurasia
• Nancy Croix, Senior Brand Director
• Keir Simons, Brand & Content Manager
Media – Publicis