Starbucks Chilled Coffee Says ‘Whatever Your Thing, We’re In’

With ‘WHATEVER YOUR THING, we’re in’, Starbucks Chilled Coffee positions itself not as the solution, but as the perfect sidekick to main character energy – celebrating and refreshing those who are unapologetically themselves, so they never lose sight of the unique energy they bring to the world. In a category dominated by functional energy claims, Starbucks Chilled Coffee is shifting the narrative away from what people lack, and towards what they already have: their individuality, their passions, their ‘thing’.

New research, commissioned by Starbucks Chilled Coffee and conducted by Focaldata*, supports this cultural insight. Across Spain, the UK and Germany, 88% of Gen Z and young millennials say they hold back at least one part of themselves to fit in, while 93% feel pressure to tone themselves down in at least one setting, particularly at work or while studying.

That constant balancing act can be draining. Over half (52%) say they experience a daily energy or mood dip, with many reporting physical fatigue (85%) and emotional drain (84%) when it happens.

Yet the ambition is clear: 72% say they would be happier if they felt confident enough to be themselves in life’s big moments.

At the heart of the launch campaign is a hero film starring longboard skater Jikal Hassan. The film was shot with an observational, cinematic feel, following Jikal weaving through the city – suitcase in tow – moving between moments with confidence and purpose. Starbucks Chilled Coffee appears naturally throughout, present but never overpowering, reinforcing its role as the sidekick rather than the star.

The tone is confident and unfiltered, capturing the rhythm of someone living their ‘thing’ without apology.

Paul Dolan, Professor of Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science, provided expert insight for the campaign around the emotional value of protecting your ‘thing’. He said: “We often drift away from the goals, people and experiences that genuinely matter to us because of social pressures, comparisons with others and the demands of modern life. Behavioural science shows that people thrive best when they allocate their time and attention to what might be called ‘their thing’. The challenge isn’t always about finding it but, rather, protecting it.”

The integrated campaign, led by AMV BBDO alongside a cross-agency team of Edelman, Carat and BD will roll out across all key consumer touchpoints including social, out-of-home (OOH), shopper and AV, supported by paid, earned and creator amplification.

Charlotta Oldham, marketing director EMEA at Starbucks Chilled Coffee, says: “Starbucks has always been at its best when it brings people together with what they love. Our new platform, ‘WHATEVER YOUR THING, we’re in’, reimagines Starbucks Chilled Coffee as the companion to personal passions and reinforces the need to protect ‘your thing’.”

‘WHATEVER YOUR THING, we’re in’ marks the start of a new platform designed to scale across markets and drive long-term growth in the category. Charlotta Oldham added: “As the ready-to-drink category continues to evolve across EMEA, we see significant headroom for growth by creating clearer differentiation and deep relevance in consumers’ daily lives”.

Sam Williams, Strategy Partner, AMV BBDO who led the creation of the new brand platform, said: “The category typically frames ready-to-drink coffee as providing consumers with the energy that they are lacking. We saw an opportunity to challenge the narrative and position Starbucks Chilled Coffee as the sidekick to a generation already redefining their individuality”.

TV credits:

Senior Producer: Verity Elvin

Senior Assistant Producer: Roisin Fogarty

Production Company: Somesuch

EP: Emory Ruegg

Producer: Whitney Jackson

Director: Vincent Haycock

Editor: Matt Schaff at Cabin

Music supervision: Soundtree.

Sound: 750mph

Online: Coffee & TV

Colour: Dante Pasquinelli at Ethos Studio

Stills credits:

Senior Art Producer: Louisa Frost

Photographer: Juanita Richards

Photographer’s Agent: Biddy Marquis-Henninger @ Laird & Good Co.

Photographer’s Producer: Harriet Adams @ Laird & Good Co.

Production Company: Somesuch

Retoucher: Dan Jackson @ Omnicom Productions

Designer: Ian Mills

Team credits:

Executive Creative Director; Nadja Lossgott & Nick Hulley

Creative Directors: Will Brockwell & Louis Prenaud

Head of Strategy: Sam Williams

Managing Partner: Anna Covell

Global Business Lead: Laura Bailey

Account Director: Eamonn Dobson

Strategy Director: Emily Brydon