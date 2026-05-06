Starbucks Chilled Coffee Says ‘Whatever Your Thing, We’re In’
Devised by AMV BBDO, the EMEA campaign champions a generation embracing their individuality
06 May 2026
Starbucks Chilled Coffee is launching a new EMEA brand platform ‘WHATEVER YOUR THING, we’re in,’ inspired by a growing cultural tension: the pressure young people feel to constantly edit themselves – and their desire to reject that expectation and truly be themselves.
From the way they show up at work to how they behave online, many Gen Z and young millennials say they are dialling things down, smoothing edges and playing a version of who they think they should be. But behind that pressure is a clear shift towards embracing individuality and showing up more fully, and unapologetically, as themselves.
With ‘WHATEVER YOUR THING, we’re in’, Starbucks Chilled Coffee positions itself not as the solution, but as the perfect sidekick to main character energy – celebrating and refreshing those who are unapologetically themselves, so they never lose sight of the unique energy they bring to the world. In a category dominated by functional energy claims, Starbucks Chilled Coffee is shifting the narrative away from what people lack, and towards what they already have: their individuality, their passions, their ‘thing’.
New research, commissioned by Starbucks Chilled Coffee and conducted by Focaldata*, supports this cultural insight. Across Spain, the UK and Germany, 88% of Gen Z and young millennials say they hold back at least one part of themselves to fit in, while 93% feel pressure to tone themselves down in at least one setting, particularly at work or while studying.
That constant balancing act can be draining. Over half (52%) say they experience a daily energy or mood dip, with many reporting physical fatigue (85%) and emotional drain (84%) when it happens.
Yet the ambition is clear: 72% say they would be happier if they felt confident enough to be themselves in life’s big moments.
At the heart of the launch campaign is a hero film starring longboard skater Jikal Hassan. The film was shot with an observational, cinematic feel, following Jikal weaving through the city – suitcase in tow – moving between moments with confidence and purpose. Starbucks Chilled Coffee appears naturally throughout, present but never overpowering, reinforcing its role as the sidekick rather than the star.
The tone is confident and unfiltered, capturing the rhythm of someone living their ‘thing’ without apology.
Paul Dolan, Professor of Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science, provided expert insight for the campaign around the emotional value of protecting your ‘thing’. He said: “We often drift away from the goals, people and experiences that genuinely matter to us because of social pressures, comparisons with others and the demands of modern life. Behavioural science shows that people thrive best when they allocate their time and attention to what might be called ‘their thing’. The challenge isn’t always about finding it but, rather, protecting it.”
The integrated campaign, led by AMV BBDO alongside a cross-agency team of Edelman, Carat and BD will roll out across all key consumer touchpoints including social, out-of-home (OOH), shopper and AV, supported by paid, earned and creator amplification.
Charlotta Oldham, marketing director EMEA at Starbucks Chilled Coffee, says: “Starbucks has always been at its best when it brings people together with what they love. Our new platform, ‘WHATEVER YOUR THING, we’re in’, reimagines Starbucks Chilled Coffee as the companion to personal passions and reinforces the need to protect ‘your thing’.”
‘WHATEVER YOUR THING, we’re in’ marks the start of a new platform designed to scale across markets and drive long-term growth in the category. Charlotta Oldham added: “As the ready-to-drink category continues to evolve across EMEA, we see significant headroom for growth by creating clearer differentiation and deep relevance in consumers’ daily lives”.
Sam Williams, Strategy Partner, AMV BBDO who led the creation of the new brand platform, said: “The category typically frames ready-to-drink coffee as providing consumers with the energy that they are lacking. We saw an opportunity to challenge the narrative and position Starbucks Chilled Coffee as the sidekick to a generation already redefining their individuality”.
TV credits:
Senior Producer: Verity Elvin
Senior Assistant Producer: Roisin Fogarty
Production Company: Somesuch
EP: Emory Ruegg
Producer: Whitney Jackson
Director: Vincent Haycock
Editor: Matt Schaff at Cabin
Music supervision: Soundtree.
Sound: 750mph
Online: Coffee & TV
Colour: Dante Pasquinelli at Ethos Studio
Stills credits:
Senior Art Producer: Louisa Frost
Photographer: Juanita Richards
Photographer’s Agent: Biddy Marquis-Henninger @ Laird & Good Co.
Photographer’s Producer: Harriet Adams @ Laird & Good Co.
Production Company: Somesuch
Retoucher: Dan Jackson @ Omnicom Productions
Designer: Ian Mills
Team credits:
Executive Creative Director; Nadja Lossgott & Nick Hulley
Creative Directors: Will Brockwell & Louis Prenaud
Head of Strategy: Sam Williams
Managing Partner: Anna Covell
Global Business Lead: Laura Bailey
Account Director: Eamonn Dobson
Strategy Director: Emily Brydon