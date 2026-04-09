Humans Still Rule... For Now

She arrived on stage in a black cloak, opened with funereal music and declared the death of her much-awaited annual future Tech Trend report. This format, she said, was built for a world where change was slower and more predictable. That world is gone. So, in its place, she launched her new Convergence Outlook — not a list of trends to watch as such but more a framework for navigating multiple technological storms all hitting at the same time with many already in play.

Here are her top three tech convergences:

Human Augmentation.

Think AI-powered sleep systems that tell you how long and how best to get a good night's sleep; or wheelchairs controlled by mind chips; or the glasses from Brilliant Labs and Meta that upgrade your senses in real time. Most of these technologies are here now and as Amy pointed out these are likely to impact human evolution and biology as one day opting out of these 'augmented' human technologies could mean some of us being left behind by those who ‘augment'.

Unlimited Labour.

Think agentic Ai such as DeepMind's unlimited code discovery or Microsoft Copilot; or Chinese creators who are now livestreaming multiple AI versions of themselves; or BMW humanoid factory robots which can all lead to 'scale without population', 'output without wages' and a fundamental change in the nature of economics.

Emotional Outsourcing.

Webb regaled us with the AI platforms that amalgamate your favourite experts into one single Ai advisor; [I think mine will be Einstein meets Shakespeare meets Bowie] or the increasingly popular romantic AI companions; or Ai therapists (she noted that LLMs are now the largest provider of mental health support in the US); or even Ai religions and ideologies. Amy does also point out the risk here of dependency, learned helplessness, and our own emotional data sold back to us — she then posits her antidote of 'The Contribution Credit’ where platforms should pay back creators and the original innovators whose data have trained their models for their benefit. Not a bad idea.

Webb summarises that the storms are coming, but this strategic foresight means you can navigate them and so "If you want agency, you need to take action now."

IBM Insights

IBM was also in force at SXSW this year as speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors.

Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM’s VP and global chief impact officer, brought the human vs AI debate into the room with 'When AI Does The Work, What Do Humans Do Next?'

Talking to Amanda Butler of Sundial Media and Bloomberg's Jo Constanz, she suggested that in our business lives we should now spend more time on strategy and client-facing work by using AI agents to do the more basic work. However, she also pointed out, perhaps surprisingly, that IBM is actually tripling entry-level recruits across the US this year.

As Justina says, IBM — like all of us — still needs a talent pipeline with the attendant 'power skills' of problem solving and analytical thinking and the ability to feedback and iterate to help make these AI tools work even better. Yes, her engineers can now use AI tools to make ten products at the same time rather than only having the time to code just one, but we will always need humans to truly understand the needs of clients and partners. Yes, you can get lots of ideas and data from AI, but not the human connection and making judgement calls needs experience. Yes, AI agents at IBM screen CVs but always with human oversight; so yes, use AI wherever and whenever possible but we still need all the EQ skills, as well as now all the AI data skills.

"It is about augmenting, not replacing." She stated to a sigh of relief from all the humans in the room.

An Exhibition of AI

SXSW’s annual 'trade show’ exhibition side was full of the wonders of the latest tech for all to trial and enjoy again this year. Again, with AI writ large, IBM was also present with its AI Sports Club — a powerful interactive exhibition full of F1 simulators and driver Batak reaction walls showcasing the power of Ai in its Scuderia Ferrari HP partnership in Formula 1 (F1). This became one of the more popular activations of the week underlining that there is no doubt that F1, Ferrari and our very own Lewis Hamilton have now truly captivated the US audience across all ages — and it only seems to be getting more dominant.