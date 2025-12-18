The AA and Elves Behavin' Badly Ensure Mischief
The campaign by The Gate sees the elves causing Christmas car chaos
18 December 2025
The AA has unveiled a new festive campaign in partnership with Elves Behavin’ Badly®, featuring the nation’s favourite mischievous elves causing chaos in the run-up to Christmas. The new spot builds on the brands platform, “It’s OK, I’m with The AA”, this time with a cheeky seasonal twist.
The campaign, created by creative and communications agency The Gate London and running across OOH, press and social throughout the festive period, brings the elves’ trademark mischief to life in bold, eye-catching executions. Each placement highlights a different moment of the elves’ innocent playfulness; from a spark plug quietly swiped to a tangle of essential wires triumphantly unplugged, paired with the reassuring line: “It’s OK, I’m with The AA.”
Developed in partnership with Elves Behavin’ Badly and supported by Born Licensing, the campaign continues The AA’s trademark blend of humour, warmth and heightened drama.
By placing the elves’ playfulness at the heart of the story, the ad highlights both the unpredictability of Christmas and the reliability of The AA when things go wrong.
“With millions of people expected to make important Christmas journeys, this campaign reminds drivers that It's OK when you're with The AA. It supports our key brand messaging and shows drivers that we’ve got their backs – no matter what happens” said Ria Purser, Head of Brand Marketing at The AA.
“This partnership lets us have some fun with mischief while clearly staying on message. Even when elves cause mischief this Christmas, “It’s OK, with The AA” said Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer, The Gate London
“Our elves have always loved a little festive mischief, so teaming up with The AA for Christmas 2025 felt like the perfect match. We’re thrilled to be part of a campaign that helps keep families smiling - and moving - through the busy festive season. Whether at home or on the road, Elves Behavin’ Badly is here to sprinkle some extra fun into Christmas.” – Daniel Beverley, Commercial Director at PMS International Group PLC.
Since 1905, The AA has been putting drivers first, delivering expert help whenever and wherever it’s needed.
