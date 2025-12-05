The Gate 2025: Opening Doors To A Bright Future

We asked recently installed James to talk about the agency's year.

CEO Helen James On The Gate's 2025

What three words would you use to describe 2025?

Momentum. Augmentation. Primed.

Leadership transition, AI breakthroughs, new business wins, record award hauls - we didn't sequence these carefully, we executed them simultaneously. That takes discipline and belief in your team.

Talk us through some of your agency's highlights this year?

Of course, personally, it was joining as CEO in September! Energised by a team already operating at the highest level.

On a broader note, we became the most shortlisted agency at the Marketing Society Awards with 10 nominations- The AA winning in one of the toughest categories (Brand Communications Large), alongside multiple other wins across our client base.

The APG Awards cemented our strategic credentials: Very won Gold, a shared Grand Prix, and a special prize. This marks the third consecutive time over six years that we've won Gold at the APGs - only Leo Burnett has matched that, and no agency has won more Golds in that period. That's consistent strategic heavyweight performance, not a lucky streak.

SMARTY won an Effie. We gained IPA Effectiveness Accreditation- formal recognition of our commercial capability. Our CSO Kit Altin's ‘Ritualized’ research captured imaginations at SXSW and Cannes, with her DJ session earning a standing invitation back to Austin every year.

New business validated our integrated model: ASHI (multi-brand, multi-agency opportunity to re-ignite this manufacturing powerhouse), Plan International UK (championing girls' rights globally), Karo Healthcare (joining their global creative roster). We expanded capabilities with existing clients—The AA, Very, Marketreach, Pensions Service. Our TRR client engagement survey delivered a 9.15 score - industry-leading and proof of the strong partnerships we build.

We launched Open Gate - our internship programme giving talented newcomers real client work and genuine agency experience from day one. We invested seriously in upskilling the entire agency in AI. Supported by MSQ Assist, we've deployed tools and platforms that drive genuine speed, efficiency, and scale - from enterprise Claude licenses across the team to the Wall.AIimplementation for The AA.

The work delivered: more flamazingness with Very's Haus of Flamingo across seasons, less malarkey with SMARTY's continued growth, unshakeable confidence for AA drivers.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

The APG achievement - and what it represents.

Three consecutive Gold wins over six years is exceptionally rare and proves we're a consistent strategic force across diverse clients. But we're equally proud of the Wall. AI implementation for The AA. Everyone's talking about AI; we built something that actually works in production. That gap between discussion and delivery is where competitive advantage lives.

The team made 2025 look easy by making excellence look effortless. Leadership transitions typically trigger uncertainty. Ours triggered acceleration: 100 per cent client retention, award-winning work, brilliant new business. That's not luck - that's a culture that thrives on ambition.

And what's been your biggest challenge?

Managing ambition at velocity. We're upskilling the agency in AI tools and platforms, expanding our integrated BX+CX offer, winning competitive pitches, and delivering award-winning campaigns - simultaneously. With MSQ Assist support, we're driving speed, efficiency, and scale, but the challenge isn't capability, it's prioritisation. When you're winning across multiple fronts, the discipline is knowing what not to chase.

For me personally, it's been absorbing institutional knowledge fast enough to add value, not noise. But the team made it remarkably easy to hit the ground running.