The Gate: Elastic Ideas For An Unboring New Era

When Helen James arrived at The Gate in September, she joined two of the agency's established leaders who had already spent years reshaping it.

CSO Kit Altin had helped transform the business into one of the UK’s most consistently awarded strategy shops; meanwhile CCO Lucas Peon had rebuilt its creative department around modern, multidisciplinary talent - securing the agency's first Cannes Lions awards (including Gold), and D&AD Pencils.

Now the trio are working as a tight, newly-configured management team under a new — and pleasantly original — positioning.

They have codified an offer built around "elastic ideas" and brands that are "defragmented and unboring". And, at a time when many agencies are leaning into "softer" tropes based around purpose, emotions, and feelings, The Gate seems to have found something original, different and interesting to peg their collective ideas on — and it's already been bearing fruit.

This positioning isn’t a mood board or a manifesto. It’s a working theory of how brands need to behave in the real world: everywhere at once, moving fast, adapting constantly, without losing who they are.

"Elastic ideas" is the sharp end of that thinking. These are ideas designed from the outset to stretch across channels, formats and moments - from long-form storytelling to fleeting social encounters. Differing from bland platforms, these creative systems are built to flex, mutate and keep showing up natively, wherever people actually are.

That idea of elasticity runs through everything The Gate talks about: its approach to creativity, its use of AI as infrastructure rather than novelty, and its insistence on integration not as a structure, but as a behaviour.

Equally, The Gate's focus on “anti-silos” is a philosophical approach. When disciplines collide properly, the work gets better. When agencies retreat into specialist bunkers, brands fragment and momentum drains away.

Here’s the thinking behind their thinking; how they came up with the new positioning and how its manifesting itself - in their own words.

“It started with these two”

Creative Salon: Helen, you joined The Gate in September. What made you take the job - and what have you found since arriving?

Helen James: The honest answer is: these two.

I’m a true believer in teams — in winning together and, sometimes, not winning together. For me, it’s about the people you work with and having the kind of relationships that allow you to get to brilliant creative work and proper partnerships with clients.

As soon as I met Kit and Lucas there was real synergy in what we value — how we work, what we think matters, how we want our teams to show up, and the role of creativity. With everything going on in the world, being able to talk about creativity as our differentiator, and having a shared belief in its importance, was huge for me.

Of course, we also care a lot about the “how”: using technology and innovation in the right way to unlock that creativity. But at the core you need shared values and an instinct for partnership. To get to brilliant work and brilliant relationships, you need brilliant teams.

The other big factor was the MSQ model. There’s so much change in the market right now - the Omnicom/IPG news is just the latest example. We’re seeing consolidation at one end, and independents growing in strength at the other. But independents don’t always have the money or time to invest in the future in the way they’d like.

MSQ feels like the best of both worlds. Each business has its own independence, individuality and personality, but you’re backed by technology, resources and capabilities that would be harder to build as a standalone indie. Clients want a personal team that’s in it with them, side by side, but they also want breadth, scale and global reach when they need it. MSQ’s model is set up for that.

CS: Had any of you actually worked together before this?

James: I’d met Kit before — we were judging something like the Gerety Awards together, across the table. But Lucas and I had never met before this process.

Transforming, not starting from scratch

CS: Kit, you’ve been at The Gate for eight years now. How has it changed in that time, and what phase are you entering with Helen on board?

Kit Altin: The change since 2017 is pretty radical. It’s fair to say the agency is unrecognisable now, in the best possible way. That was our brief at the time and it’s lovely to look back and feel we’ve delivered on it.

One of my little hobby horses is that transformations don’t get the credit they deserve in this industry. We get very excited by clean slates and start-ups and rightly so, it’s incredible when people go off and found something new. But we don’t talk enough about the magic of transforming something that already exists. And that’s actually what we’re doing for most of our clients: something already exists, and we have to help them change it.

We’ve been through a few phases here, and this feels like a particularly exciting one. Helen feels like the right leader for the right moment. Our clients want sharper thinking, braver creativity and partners who love joining the dots. She brings a rare mix of abilities and, in the best possible way, she has a builder’s mindset. She’s not here to tweak the edges - she’s here to build. That “let’s go” energy is infectious and it’s already shifting the mood.

So what does this new chapter mean? A couple of things:

First, an even more ruthless sense of where we add value. We’re doubling down on being a strategic and creative partner, not a supplier of stuff. We’ve said for years that we want to be a partner not a vendor, but this phase really commits us to that. The clients we love - and the clients we want - come to us for answers, not assets.

Second, it’s about a laser focus on creativity that actually changes things - creativity as a business lever. Everyone says “it’s all about the work”, but in a world of AI the real differentiator is going to be those moments of utterly original, commercially powerful creativity. That’s what we’re obsessed with.

Building a modern creative machine

CS: Lucas, you arrived in 2019 and have helped lead that creative shift. How has the work - and the team - evolved in your time?

Lucas Peon: From day one, the job has been to build a team that can do the best work possible. That’s what I joined Kit and The Gate to do: build a team and a culture that only shoots for work that defines us as a lead agency in the market.

Every hire has been made with that mission in mind. That hasn’t changed. What has changed is the world around us.

There’s been an incredible shift in how people live, how we consume content, the sheer volume of content we’re exposed to and the speed at which it’s made. We’re right in the middle of that transformation. We still aim for work that people notice and pay attention to - work that makes them stop and listen - but the environment is now AI-driven and hyper-fast.

Sometimes you stand out with something incredibly crafted. Sometimes you stand out with something incredibly fast that moves at the speed of culture. To do both, you need a more complex team than you did a few years ago. It’s no longer enough just to have “a strong creative department” — you need different types of talent, different ways of thinking and a lot of diversity in skills and backgrounds.

That complexity is what excites me. I love sitting in moments of change, building something, reaching for new things. And that’s the world we’re in — constant change, constant reinvention — which means the job stays exciting.

The AA: an elastic idea in the wild

CS: The AA feels like a good example of that - brilliant craft, but also smart use of AI and elasticity. Talk me through that as a case study.

Peon: The AA is exactly the kind of work we love doing. It started with a fantastic brief from a brave client at the right moment. They needed to move the brand on — modernise it, give it more character and swagger. They wanted to feel more contemporary and confident.

They needed a new creative platform, and we came up with “It’s OK, I’m with the AA”. It’s the sort of campaign you might assume was done in a very traditional way - a strong brand thought that holds all the messages and answers the business challenge.