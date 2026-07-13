Stories From The Streets: Canva's Amanda Zafiris

Amanda Zafiris has spent her career helping ambitious brands find their voice at moments of rapid change.

From agency life to some of the world's fastest-growing businesses, she's built a reputation for combining creative thinking with commercial growth, navigating industries that have been continually reshaped by technology and shifting consumer behaviour.

Canva, her current employer, has become a highly influential voice in the debate about creativity itself and as head of Europe marketing, Zafiris is helping steer it through a period where the tools of creativity are changing almost weekly — but where the value of original ideas has arguably never been higher.

It's a perspective built over a career that has spanned agencies, including Mediacom. scale-ups such as WeWork and global brands, including Mars. This belief in the power of creativity extends to one of advertising's oldest mediums — outdoor advertising.

Zafiris sees out of home (OOH) as one of the few places where brands can still create genuinely shared cultural moments — work that people encounter together rather than individually through an algorithm. This struck her on a trip to visit her Iranian family now living in Los Angeles.

In this latest ‘Stories From The Streets’ interview, in association with Talon, Zafiris explains why great outdoor advertising remains one of the most powerful expressions of a brand.