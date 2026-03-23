Stories From The Streets: Specsavers' Ian Maybank

For Ian Maybank, the train ride back and forth into London is rarely just a commute. It's also a journey on South West Trains he has been doing most of his life, having been born and raised in Bournemouth, lived in London, before moving to Winchester (roughly in between).

On his weekly trip from Hampshire into London (the Specsavers support office is in Guernsey but he often works at some of his partner agencies), the scenery changes steadily — fields and small stations gradually giving way to the suburbs, the railway lines filling with posters, and eventually the dense concentration of screens and sites that surround Waterloo.

For someone who has spent most of his career working in advertising it's impossible not to notice. Maybank started at Spirit before moving to Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R, where he worked on brands including Lloyds Bank and the Home Office. One of his favourite pieces he had a hand in from that period was a striking Home Office poster [see below] that became widely talked about — even appearing as a political cartoon in The Times — long before social media turned outdoor into a shareable medium.