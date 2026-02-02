Stories From The Streets: BBC's Chris Mawdsley

"If you wanted to reach anyone from the age of two to 99, you just bought TV. Millions of people were still watching the shows. I heard there were about 40 jobs going, I was one of the first people interviewed, and I left agency life to join the BBC.

"It was an exciting time. It was just before the London 2012 Olympics, and all the coverage was being run out of Manchester. It felt like the right move, and it’s been an interesting job ever since."

What I do now

"We look after all the junction airtime - the bits between programmes. That includes trails, continuity, credit squeezes, radio airtime, digital placements. Increasingly, we also spend money off-platform.

“Back in 2011, we didn’t need to do that. We could promote content without spending money. But media habits have changed, people don’t watch TV like they used to, so we have to reach audiences in other ways. That’s about making sure people know what great content we’ve got, and that they’re getting value for the licence fee."

My relationship with out-of-home

"My relationship with OOH goes back nearly 30 years. The first OOH buy I ever made was a tube car panel, and I couldn’t believe how cheap it was. It was basically a postcard, but the cost per thousand was about ten quid.

"Everything was paper and paste. There were loads of media owners. It was going through a bit of consolidation and it felt a little bit like the Wild West. Since then, it’s obviously professionalised and become much more digitally advanced, with better targeting and relevancy. But I’ve never met a media planner who doesn’t love out-of-home. You can’t turn it off. You get people at scale. There’s a purity to it."

The commute that shaped everything

"One of the most formative parts of my career was the commute I used to do into Manchester early on. I got the bus every day down Wilmslow Road, which is the busiest bus route in Europe. It connects south Manchester to the city centre, and it was just constant - buses, people, noise, movement."