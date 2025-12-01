A tribute to TBWA\London: Disruption Manifest

In its fifty-plus years of existence and through its various iterations, TBWA\London has been a consistent force in UK advertising and an agency whose global reach often extended beyond those of its competitors.

Like all agencies its fortunes ebbed and flowed. But the fact that so many of the UK's best advertising talent worked there at some point in their careers, as well as the strength of its reel, shows how influential it will always be.

As the London agency prepares to bow out as a distinct entity and merges with adam&eveDDB, it's some comfort to all those who hold the agency dear that that it exits on a high. This is no small part thanks to CEO Larissa Vince and CCO Andy Jex.

In tribute to them we take a look at some of the best work to come out of the agency over the past 25 years (to do justice to the entire canon of work over the past 50 years would require a supplement - not just a webpage). This list is by no means definitive or exhaustive, but hopefully gives a taster, as well as provides a memento mori.

PlayStation - 'Double Life' (1999)

'Double Life' is essentially a monologue to camera, delivered by a series of ordinary-looking people who calmly confess to having “commanded armies and conquered worlds” when the console goes on. It’s moody, theatrical and oddly moving – a perfect articulation of what early console gaming felt like. The spot became one of the most highly awarded commercials in the world in 1999/2000, picking up gongs across global shows and cementing PlayStation’s reputation for grown-up, cinematic advertising