Why TBWA has taken over the reins at Dark Horses

The integration of Dark Horses into TBWA saw the departure of CEO Melissa Robertson and CCO Steve Howell as the new leadership team takes charge. They have plans to expand the Dark Horses brand into some global markets, although it will remain headquartered in the UK.

Vince, Readman and Jex discuss the move and what it means for the future of both agencies, their capabilities, and for their clients.

Creative Salon: So why the merger and why bring it under the TBWA wing?

Larissa Vince: I think the main driver, as is often the case with these things, was client appetite. Over the last 18 months - maybe even longer - we’ve seen a huge rise in interest from clients in sport, passions, and fan culture. At TBWA, this has been especially noticeable.

Dark Horses’ understanding of fandom is not just brilliant within sport marketing - it’s incredibly relevant to non-sports clients who have an interest in sport. Most of our clients already have major sponsorships in areas like Formula 1 and football, across a broad range of sports. So, it’s a natural alignment.

As for TBWA - it’s because sport is global. Along with music, it’s one of the few truly growing global cultural forces. It transcends borders.

One of the big opportunities for us is international expansion, and TBWA’s global collective gives us that existing footprint in key markets. Staying as a UK-only entity wouldn’t have allowed us to capitalise on that.

And culturally, there’s a lot of alignment between Dark Horses and the concept of disruption. Matt and I were just saying - Dark Horses has always talked about breaking new ground and doing things differently creatively. That’s exactly the essence of disruption.

Matt Readman: Yes, we used to say, “breaking away from the field”- a bit of a horse pun - but it’s true. Sport can be incredibly conventional because of all the rules, the rights, the sacredness of fandom - it belongs to the fans. So it’s easy for everything to become a bit samey.

From the start, Dark Horses aimed to break out of that and be truly disruptive. That’s why the TBWA model fits us so well. It offers a simpler, clearer message to clients about who we are and what we stand for.

CS: Sports marketing is quite a crowded market though, isn’t it? Is there still growth to be had? And if so, where?

MR: Definitely. Over the last decade, the market has grown by about 150 per cent. We’ve gone from $100bn annually to $250 billion globally. The majority of that spend is in traditional media aimed at reaching sports fans, with around 20 per cent in sponsorships.

But sports marketing itself is changing - it’s moved from being driven by hospitality, PR and experiential to being centred on creativity. It’s now about content and experiences that stand out, that are different. Creativity is now core. That’s another reason why TBWA is such a good fit - it allows us to double down on that creative edge the market is demanding.

CS: Andy, in terms of creative ambitions- have you admired any particular work from Dark Horses? Are there areas you’d like the business to move into creatively?

Andy Jex: Yes, the goal is to scale up the specialist, convention-breaking work that Dark Horses does so well. There are a few standout campaigns I mentioned to the team last week. Vanarama Wrexham, for example - a fantastic piece of work. And the ‘No Home Kit’ campaign for Shelter, where players wore away shirts - that was lovely.