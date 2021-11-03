The Japanese art of Kintsugi is the concept of highlighting imperfections, visualising amends as an additive or even as areas to celebrate or focus on. It is a beautiful and almost 500-year-old art that reminds us that life isn’t perfect and that that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Whether or not they knew it, many brands have been practising the art of Kintsugi for years: take Guinness’ iconic ‘Worth the wait’ campaigns – a slogan coined by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in the ‘90s - that stressed that the patience of waiting for a glass of Guinness was a virtue rather than a pain. Or even as far back as the ‘50s, when brands such as VW flaunted offering a tiny car in an age of supersized motors and spinning its size as uniquely positive in ‘Think Small’ by DDB.

Some of the most memorable campaigns have emerged from this art of self-reflection and honesty, but why is it so effective? And which brands can pull it off? The art of ‘warts and all’ in advertising may seem counterintuitive — after all, consumers more often than not prefer better (or more efficiently delivered) products over ones that may appear to have shortcomings — but if placed rightly, then it has been proven to be immensely effective.

More recently than ‘Think Small’, Doc Martens ‘How to Break In' by Breaks continued in this tradition in advertising, capitalising on the one thing everyone knows about Doc Martens: they hurt to break in.