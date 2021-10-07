No Ham, No Fowl: How to advertise a brand without showing the product

“Britannia, that unfortunate female, is always before me, like a trussed fowl: skewered through and through with office-pens, and bound hand and foot with red tape,” wrote Charles Dicken’s in David Copperfield back in 1850. Following 18 months of hyper-regulation due to Covid, one wonders what the writer would have thought about much of life in Blighty today.

Because over 170 years later, it seems that our love for red tape hasn’t stalled in the slightest. Next year’s HFSS regulation (advertising restrictions placed on products that are high in fat, salt or sugar) likely means that many advertisers are unlikely to be allowed to show any fowl — trussed or otherwise — at all.

This raises a quirky question for many brands: how do you advertise a product without showing it?

The new rules to come in effect next year will ban TV ads for products deemed to be HFSS before the 9pm watershed. Paid-for ads on sites including Facebook and Google by big brands will also be banned.

What makes this interesting is that brand-only advertising online and on TV will continue to be allowed, so companies associated with 'junk food' products can market themselves as long as those products that fall foul of the rules do not appear.

But what is McDonald’s without a Big Mac? KFC without the fried chicken? It seems we are about to find out, as HFSS regulation will force brands to ask what they are besides what they sell.