Evolving The TikTok As A Business Brand

Following a three-way pitch, BrandTech Group won the brief to develop a new positioning that captured the full TikTok ecosystem, showing how advertisers can move from discovery to conversion in a playful, engaging way.

It aims to break down how users connect with the content on the platform and where brands can play within those conversations, featuring more than 1 billion daily users worldwide.

“With TikTok Shop and the full functionality of the platform, TikTok is now going out to market and formally articulating something it has been saying for a while — and that every advertiser already knows: that something unique happens on TikTok,” says Mark Eaves, co-founder of Gravity Road. “It can generate interest in a brand and then turn that very quickly into some form of sales action in a way that isn’t seen anywhere else.”

Various brands have set up a presence on TikTok Shop, including Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, PacSun, and Crocs, while also using it as an engagement platform to develop interest and awareness.

“There's been no shortage of people understanding the power of engagement on TikTok, but actually thinking about it in a full funnel way as a total solution for marketing, that's the next phase,” adds Eaves.

The TikTok ambition

Over recent years, TikTok has become a discovery platform for businesses that have been able to then build on that awareness and drive sales through creator content and recommendations. This has been proven true across sectors such as restaurants, beauty, travel, and for small businesses too, leading to real world actions that are reflected through ‘Watch it. Love it. Want It’.