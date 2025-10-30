Reuters Celebrates Pure and Trusted Reporting

“Pure News, Straight from the Source” by Brandtech’s Gravity Road uses cinematic Gen AI and original Reuters footage to demonstrate Reuters unique position as the world’s source for trusted news.

Reuters today announced the launch of a new brand campaign in the U.S., “ Pure News, Straight from the Source .” The campaign underscores the importance of independent, agenda-free news in an environment rife with misinformation that can make it difficult to discern fact from fiction.

This is the first time in its nearly 175-year history that Reuters has run a video advert as part of a brand campaign.

“Pure News, Straight from the Source,” created by The Brandtech Group’s creative innovation company Gravity Road, uses water as a metaphor: just as water can become unclear the further it gets from its origin, so too can information the further it gets from its source. It highlights Reuters unique position in reporting the world’s news as it happens, from where it happens, with more than 2,600 journalists reporting from 200 locations around the world. Reuters global journalism is a trusted, unbiased source relied upon by thousands news outlets, 50 million monthly digital users and hundreds of thousands of professionals via Thomson Reuters and LSEG products.

The film is directed by Ivan Bird, who is renowned for his cinematography work on the BAFTA and Oscar nominated cult hit Sexy Beast and the iconic Guiness Surfer ad, repeatedly cited as one of the best advertisements ever made.

The campaign centers on a film that dramatizes an alternate reality where the water everyone consumes is cloudy–a visual metaphor for the misinformation that a growing number of people are consuming and where it can be hard to tell what’s real. A cacophonous soundtrack echoes the barrage of sources that people must navigate in search of reliable news.

The film combines cinematic craft, generative AI and original Reuters footage to create a striking visual narrative. Generative AI is deliberately employed to transform clear water into cloudy, demonstrating how this same technology can be used to create convincing but false imagery. This artistic choice reinforces why trusted, verified news sources like Reuters are more critical than ever.

An arresting moment occurs when the film switches to actual Reuters footage, shot in alignment with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. While generative AI is used artistically in the campaign, Reuters maintains strict editorial guidelines that prohibit the creation of photos and videos with generative AI in its news coverage, ensuring audiences can know that what they see from Reuters journalists is real, accurate and trustworthy.