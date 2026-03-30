Tik Tok for Business Transforms Everyday Discovery Into A Platform For Growth

It captures what happens on TikTok every day. People come to be entertained and to discover what’s new. When something catches their attention, they don’t just scroll past — they watch. When they connect with it, they share it, talk about it, and make it their own. And when they love it, they act on it.

For brands, that journey, from watching to wanting, happens in one place — on TikTok, where our global community of over 1 billion users comes together every day to watch content they love.