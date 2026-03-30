Tik Tok for Business Transforms Everyday Discovery Into A Platform For Growth
'Watch It. Love It. Want it' by Gravity Road offers a new approach to driving business impact.
30 March 2026
People come to TikTok to discover what’s new, engage with what they love, and take part in what matters to them. Businesses everywhere, from independent creators to global enterprises, are tapping into that journey to build, scale, and drive real results. Today, TikTok for Business is introducing a new global positioning to reflect that reality: Watch it. Love it. Want it.
It captures what happens on TikTok every day. People come to be entertained and to discover what’s new. When something catches their attention, they don’t just scroll past — they watch. When they connect with it, they share it, talk about it, and make it their own. And when they love it, they act on it.
For brands, that journey, from watching to wanting, happens in one place — on TikTok, where our global community of over 1 billion users comes together every day to watch content they love.
Where Attention Turns Into Action
In the past, advertisers often had to piece together different platforms to build awareness and then drive sales. On TikTok, those moments are connected.
People discover new products, restaurants, beauty trends, travel destinations, and small businesses on TikTok every day. What starts as a video can quickly turn into a search, a store visit, or a purchase. The distance between ‘I saw it’ and ‘I bought it’ or ‘I booked it’ is shorter than ever. That’s what ‘Watch it. Love it. Want It’ represents: attention that leads to real-world action.
Why This Matters Now
Audiences have more choice and higher expectations for the content they engage with, and discovery increasingly drives decisions.
On TikTok, that shift is measurable. Billions of searches happen on the platform every day, up more than 40% year over year. [1] 1 in 4 users begin searching within 30 seconds of opening the app and two in three say they use TikTok because they discover useful things beyond what they originally set out to find. [2,3]
Community plays an equally powerful role. Millennials and Gen Z users are 1.5x more likely than older generations to try a new brand because of its community, and TikTok users are 1.6x more likely to repurchase from brands when they can interact directly through comments or co-creation. [4, 5] Together, these behaviors show how discovery, connection, and action increasingly happen in the same place.
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Creativity and Technology, Working Together
‘Watch it. Love it. Want It’ also reflects how TikTok for Business continues to evolve its solutions for advertisers. From creative tools that help brands develop content people genuinely want to watch, to AI-powered solutions that help optimize performance and measure impact in real time, TikTok enables businesses of all sizes to move seamlessly from storytelling to results.
“Five years ago, when TikTok was still a new platform, we launched a simple idea: Don’t Make Ads. Make TikToks. We knew our community wanted to engage with brands differently, through creativity, entertainment, and authentic connection,” said Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Marketing and Partnerships, TikTok. “Over time, we’ve seen that behaviour play out every day on TikTok. People come here to watch what captures their attention, love the creators and communities that inspire them, and ultimately want the ideas, products, and experiences they discover. Our new positioning, ‘Watch it. Love it. Want it.’ captures that journey from discovery to real-world action.”
TikTok’s Impact on Businesses
The TikTok community drives culture and encourages brands to be a part of it authentically. 'Watch it. Love it. Want It.’ defines the next chapter for TikTok for Business — and a clear opportunity for advertisers: show up in a way people want to watch, build real connections, and turn those connections into growth.
Sources
1. TikTok Internal Data, Global 2025
2. TikTok Internal Data, US, as of June 2024
3. TikTok Marketing Science Global Future of Search Study 2025 (Global Results), conducted by WARC
4. TikTok Marketing Science Global Long-Term Value of a TikTok User Study 2025 [US, UK, BR], conducted by Kantar
5. TikTok Marketing Science Global Long-Term Value of a TikTok User Study 2025 [US, UK, BR], conducted by Kantar.