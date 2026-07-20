How Grindr’s CMO Is Bringing Difficult Conversations Out In The Open

Early lessons in influence

Whilst at university, Pinero’s initial beginnings promoting club nights, within his own words ‘Gay-chester’, introduced him to a world of cultural influencing, long before modern day influencers. In figuring out what he wanted to pursue, a friend gave him some advice. “I was chatting to a friend, and he said, you should continue doing PR like you have been doing. I didn't really know what that meant, but turns out that's what I've been doing. So that's how I got into it," he reveals.

From there he realised his strengths lay in communications and moved into a role at Age UK, formally Age Concern. His work in tackling ageism sparked an interest in working with stigmatised communities. “I think it's the last ism that's still really accepted in society. You can say things that are quite insulting about someone's age, and they are let pass in a way that wouldn't be if it was about someone's gender or race or sexuality, and so that that was kind of like my first foray into dealing with specific communities who might not be being dealt with so well in society”

Telling stories that matter

Working through major communication agencies as well as working with brands such as British Airways and Microsoft, a move to Netflix in Los Angeles marked a shift towards content-led marketing which is something he believes to be a key driver in engagement. “Everything is a screen, and to get people's attention, which is milliseconds, we really need to grab them with something that's interesting, thought provoking, create some kind of emotion, some kind of emotional engagement, whilst landing those more IQ messages at the same time, and Netflix are masters of that”.

He later led global brand marketing at Badoo which sparked an interest in the dating app category. He says that he loved the human element to the dating category and diving into the psychology and sociology of dating stories and how relationships work. He says “There's so much potential from a storytelling point of view that it was just an incredible experience”.

This storytelling approach to dating and experiences working with marginalised communities came all together when Pinero started at Grindr, and for him — it just feels right.

Being at Grindr for more than three years in an ever growing company, Pinero reflects how even though his title changed in January, he had been in that role from the beginning. “It was more of a sort of like a smooth transition and a recognition of the fact that we have built a team that is positively impacting the business.” However coming from a background in communications, it was a proud moment for Pinero and champions how it is a recognition for the functionality of the team and the PR behind the scenes, working the stories harder.