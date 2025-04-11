Applications open for Scotland’s creative internship programme for underrepresented talent

The award-winning UNLOCKED Internship Programme, founded by John Doe Group and supported through funding from partners, to offer opportunities to emerging creative talent in Scotland from marginalised ethnicities and low-income backgrounds, has unveiled its 2025 partners as applications open on 10 April.

Now in its third year, the programme continues its mission to kickstart opportunities for underrepresented communities in Scotland's creative industries and this year's programme features an impressive lineup of 10 partner organisations.

After being recognised for its impact with MarketingWeek’s Talent Trailblazer Award, the programme returns, including 12 internship opportunities, offering applicants valuable experience in design, advertising, TV production, marketing, PR, and digital communications.

Three new creative organisations have joined the 2025 programme with 3x1, GRA and AG Barr offering internship roles. Leading organisations have also continued to sign up to the initiative launched by John Doe Group, with Leith Agency, STV, MadeBrave and Union Group returning for a third year while Story Shop and ALT take on their second internship.

The funding partners include:

John Doe Group : One internship in creative communications

Leith Agency : Three internships in creative/production, strategy and client services

STV : One internship in TV production

Story Shop : One internship in marketing and PR

ALT : One internship in marketing

Union Group : One internship in design and marketing

3x1 : One internship in PR

GRA : One internship in digital marketing

AG Barr : One internship with their marketing team

MadeBrave: One internship in design and marketing

New for 2025, the programme has expanded to include supporting workshop partners Contagious, Scottish Government, Story, StudioLR, and Visit Scotland who will provide additional learning and development opportunities for the growing UNLOCKED Network which is made up of over 350 emerging creatives in Scotland.

"After successfully connecting 30 interns from marginalised groups over the past two years, we’re proud to be building a more inclusive and diverse creative industry in Scotland. But there’s still a lot of work to be done, so we're growing the UNLOCKED programme with even more opportunities in 2025." said Pam Scobbie, Managing Partner and CCO at John Doe Group and Co-founder of UNLOCKED.

"The impact that the internship programme is having in Scotland has been incredible and we appreciate every partner that has come on board and invested in the programme to improve diversity within the industry as a whole”

“ For anyone that’s thinking about applying - all you need is a clear interest in the creative industries and a natural curiosity and the programme has the potential to unlock doors for you.”

Mercy Abel, Impact & Marketing Lead at John Doe Group; Programme Director and Co-founder of UNLOCKED added, “This programme is built on collaboration to make a more notable impact on the industry. We are excited to have returning and new internship partners joining us for our third year and it’s also great to include our supporting partners who will help add to our workshop programme where emerging creative talent can upskill with industry professionals via a range of sessions,”.

To apply, visit www.futuresunlocked.co.uk, where the application portal opens on 10 April 2025.