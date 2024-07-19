McCann Health London’s creative internship programme IGNITE is “Looking For All Sorts”
Applications are open until July 26 for the September intake
As one of the leaders in healthcare advertising, equity is at the core of McCann Health London’s vision and the IGNITE programme aims to diversify the talent pipeline for years to come. To support full equity, it pays the London Living Wage. IGNITE is a 15-week internship programme with three intakes per year, providing a way into the industry regardless of background or experience.
The IGNITE programme was devised in partnership with Creative Access, an organisation that provides a path into creative careers for people from under-represented communities and also helps to source a broad range of applicants.
Josie Dobrin, executive chair and co-founder of Creative Access says: “IGNITE exemplifies not only the appetite for programmes that encourage diverse talent but also the benefits for the agency as they engage with fresh mindsets and watch fledging careers grow.”
IGNITE interns are immersed in the creative process of an advertising agency. They take on live briefs and pitches on business-critical projects from day one with coaching and mentorship from across the agency.
Now in its fifth year, the majority of creatives working at McCann Health London have been recruited via IGNITE – an initial goal that demonstrates the programme’s success.
This is what some of those who have already experienced IGNITE, said: “Since being paired together on the IGNITE programme, we’ve been hired full-time at McCann Health London. As part of the creative team, we’ve gained invaluable experiences such as being selected to go to Las Vegas as young creatives on the LIAs’ Creative LIAsons programme. Our work has won awards at The One Show, Creative Floor and New York Festivals and this year one of our films was shortlisted at Cannes Lions, a milestone we never imagined when we applied for the programme.”
Another commented: “With neither of us coming from an advertising background we were apprehensive, but the entire internship has been so informative, fun, exciting and amazing!”
And another: “I came into the program knowing nothing about advertising, even the concept of an advertising creative was foreign to me. The creative team really helped me decide on and nurture my goals.”
“The Ignite programme is honestly life-changing. We can imagine that many young creatives who don’t believe in themselves will be inspired by it.”
If interested, then find more details and apply to participate here.