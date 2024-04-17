Creative Agency internship programme UNLOCKED kickstarts year two

Creative internship programme UNLOCKED, designed to support underrepresented talent in creative industries, is back and bigger than ever following huge success in its inaugural year.

Launched in 2023 by creative agency John Doe, UNLOCKED was created to kickstart the careers of emerging talent from non-white ethnicities and / or low-income backgrounds by making it easier to access paid internships within some of the country’s most successful creative businesses.

Following huge success in its first year, the number of organisations taking part has more than doubled - from seven to 16 - and will offer 20 internships across a range of creative roles including in PR, advertising, social media, event management and design.

The programme received more than 100 applications in its first year with seven founding partners, including STV, Leith Agency and The Union; creative agencies StudioLR, MadeBrave and John Doe.

This year, joining the UNLOCKED initiative includes whisky makers Whyte & Mackay, home to UK’s No.1 Single Malt Jura and leading prestige brands Fettercairn and The Dalmore, social media agency Hydrogen, communications and experiential agencies ALT, Story Shop, Muckle Media, Lux Events, Atomic 10, Story and Voom as well as production powerhouse Odoom Brothers.

Pam Scobbie, one of John Doe’s founders, said: “The response to UNLOCKED when we launched it last year was incredible. The number of applications received massively exceeded the number of roles available, not only showing the appetite for Scots to get into creative roles, but also the need for an initiative that provided access. We knew we had to get more partners on board for year two and to have doubled the amount of partner organisations in just one year is fantastic progress.

“The creative industry needs different perspectives, experiences and identities to keep it thriving - and yet it remains very difficult for people who don’t fit a particular mould to get their first break. It’s absolutely up to those in the field to make our sector more accessible, opening the doors for emerging talent that so often find it really hard to get their foot on the ladder!”

A diverse variety of roles are up for grabs this summer, and while all applications will be considered, priority criteria for placements in year one are those from non-white ethnicities or low-income backgrounds. Applicants need no prior experience or qualifications and will be paid a minimum of living wage.

Applications are open from 8th-28th April, and can be submitted by https://forms.gle/bvZX8d18RcHB8KrE6. For more information, visit www.futuresunlocked.co.uk.

Full list of participating organisations:

Creative agencies

John Doe

Leith Agency

MadeBrave

StudioLR

Story

Creative Media and Digital Marketing Agency

ALT

Broadcaster

STV

PR and social

Story Shop

Muckle Media

Atomic 10

Hydrogen

Voom

Production

Odoom Brothers

Events

Lux Events

Media buyers

The Union

Brand/Producer

Whyte & Mackay