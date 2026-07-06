What the Willy Won at Cannes Lions?

Last year, the Pharma Grand Prix went to Viagra’s Make Love Last – Bedroom by Ogilvy Shanghai. And this year, Viatris’s Viagra outperformed the category again with their ingenious Blue Brands campaign, turning China's strict direct-to-consumer advertising bans into a clinic on brand extension by using everyday consumer goods (including power tools) to destigmatise erectile dysfunction.

Let’s be absolutely clear: both campaigns richly deserved their applause. They are smart, culturally astute, and beautifully crafted examples of what happens when world-class creativity is given permission to solve a health challenge.

But if we look at the other side of the creative ledger, a frustrating paradox emerges. If we isolate work focused on women’s health (spanning women’s cancer, menstruation, menopause, fertility, and endometriosis) 2026 put forward an undeniably stronger, more diverse field than 2025. Yet despite this surge in quality, women’s health campaigns simply aren't breaking into the Gold or Grand Prix tiers within the Pharma category.

True, we saw a brilliant wave of award-winning work across the broader festival. Kotex's Art’s Missing Period deservedly took Gold in Health and Wellness. We celebrated incredibly powerful, boundary-pushing work like The Periodic Fable for The Ordinary (which captured the Health and Wellness Grand Prix), Red Dot Foundation’s Infinite Saree (Silver Lion in Health and Wellness), and Somos Martina’s The Period Uniform (Gold Lion – Sustainable Development Goals).

Bayer’s Anything But Normal, a campaign that challenged decades of normalisation and dismissal by exposing the reality of 1.5 billion women conditioned to "just get on with" pain, heavy bleeding, and menopause resonated deeply with women worldwide. It was a phenomenal piece of work. Yet, it failed to progress past the shortlist in the 2026 Pharma Lions.