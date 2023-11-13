Now that everyone is talking about Christmas Ads....

Finally, it's that time of year when everyone's talking about ads.



We'll leave - for now - why we can't seem to generate so much interest and excitement the rest of the year about what we do. Let's revel for a while in the joy of seeing commercial creativity generate the sort of anticipation and excitement among the public and the media that assures advertising’s place in the vanguard of popular culture (and that TV is still where this commercial face-off mainly takes place).



Advertisers are set to spend a record £9.5bn during the Christmas season, according to new data released by the Advertising Association (AA) and WARC - a 4.8 per cent increase from last year’s record spend of £9bn and demonstrates the continued importance of advertising to the economy during the festive period.



There’s something for everyone, no matter your schmaltz-tolerance level: a chorus-line of celebrities (and who knew Michael Bublé could manage a comedic turn for Asda?); Morrisons’ singing oven gloves; Very’s new festive flamingos; and the eighth consecutive Christmas outing for Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot who’s off to a dangerously pun-laden inspired Willy Wonka world.