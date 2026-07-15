Numan Celebrates The World Cup Semi With A Cheeky Twist
The campaign by Wonderhood Makers turns England's semi-final football match into a conversation on men's health
15 July 2026
With everyone anticipating England's performance in the semi-final of the World Cup, Numan, the digital healthcare provider, anticipated the inevitable innuendo - moving quickly to launch a reactive OOH campaign, created by Wonderhood Makers.
Playing on the double entendre, the creative delivers a simple but unmissable message: ‘Don't stop at a semi’.
The timely execution shines a spotlight on erectile dysfunction treatment from Numan, using humour to tackle a topic that's too often overlooked. By seizing a shared cultural moment, the campaign aims to turn national anticipation into a memorable reminder that no one should have to settle for a semi.
Dr Zak Zafrani, GP & Men’s Health Specialist at Numan, comments: "World Cup semi-finals bring the nation together, and they get men talking. On the other hand, erectile dysfunction is one of the most common health issues men face and one of the least discussed. It's treatable, so don't stop at a semi. On the pitch or off it."
Ella Banks, Senior Creative at Wonderhood Makers, comments: “When a cultural moment is as big as the World Cup, the challenge is finding a way to stand out while remaining true to the brand. For Numan, the "semis" presents the perfect opportunity to join the conversation with something playful, relevant and with genuine cut-through".
The campaign is running at OOH sites across Birmingham, Manchester and London and on Numan socials.
Credits
Client: Numan
Creative Direction: Numan Studio and Wonderhood Studios
Brand Director: Remy Le Fevre
Senior Brand Lead: Hazal Karabulut
Design Director: Tom Myers
Designer: Darius Enache
Head of Performance Marketing: Matt Pugh
Social Media Lead: Olivia Tilton
Senior Paid Social Lead: Charlie Collier
Creative Operations Manager: Camille Le Senne
Creative Agency: Wonderhood Makers
Co-founder and Managing Partner: Jo Lumb
Co-founder and Managing Partner: Katie Hunter
Executive Creative Director: Mandy Gould
Lead Creative: Ella Banks
Creative: Sophie Crean
Business Director: George Alleston
Senior Account Manager: Katie Luton
Senior Account Executive: Isabelle Sturt
Producer: Jake Parker
Media Company: Smart Outdoor