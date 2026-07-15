Numan Celebrates The World Cup Semi With A Cheeky Twist

With everyone anticipating England's performance in the semi-final of the World Cup, Numan, the digital healthcare provider, anticipated the inevitable innuendo - moving quickly to launch a reactive OOH campaign, created by Wonderhood Makers.

Playing on the double entendre, the creative delivers a simple but unmissable message: ‘Don't stop at a semi’.

The timely execution shines a spotlight on erectile dysfunction treatment from Numan, using humour to tackle a topic that's too often overlooked. By seizing a shared cultural moment, the campaign aims to turn national anticipation into a memorable reminder that no one should have to settle for a semi.

Dr Zak Zafrani, GP & Men’s Health Specialist at Numan, comments: "World Cup semi-finals bring the nation together, and they get men talking. On the other hand, erectile dysfunction is one of the most common health issues men face and one of the least discussed. It's treatable, so don't stop at a semi. On the pitch or off it."

Ella Banks, Senior Creative at Wonderhood Makers, comments: “When a cultural moment is as big as the World Cup, the challenge is finding a way to stand out while remaining true to the brand. For Numan, the "semis" presents the perfect opportunity to join the conversation with something playful, relevant and with genuine cut-through".

The campaign is running at OOH sites across Birmingham, Manchester and London and on Numan socials.

Credits

Client: Numan

Creative Direction: Numan Studio and Wonderhood Studios

Brand Director: Remy Le Fevre

Senior Brand Lead: Hazal Karabulut

Design Director: Tom Myers

Designer: Darius Enache

Head of Performance Marketing: Matt Pugh

Social Media Lead: Olivia Tilton

Senior Paid Social Lead: Charlie Collier

Creative Operations Manager: Camille Le Senne

Creative Agency: Wonderhood Makers

Co-founder and Managing Partner: Jo Lumb

Co-founder and Managing Partner: Katie Hunter

Executive Creative Director: Mandy Gould

Lead Creative: Ella Banks

Creative: Sophie Crean

Business Director: George Alleston

Senior Account Manager: Katie Luton

Senior Account Executive: Isabelle Sturt

Producer: Jake Parker

Media Company: Smart Outdoor